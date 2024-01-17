The Bush Center Presents “The Art of Disagreeing Better”

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Utah Governor Spencer Cox, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, and KERA’s Krys Boyd take the stage for a conversation on healthy conflict at Engage at the Bush Center, presented by NexPoint, on Jan. 22

DALLAS – On January 22, the George W. Bush Presidential Center welcomes Utah Governor Spencer Cox, a Republican, and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, a Democrat, for a conversation on the importance of healthy conflict and respectful discourse at Engage at the Bush Center, presented by NexPoint. Krys Boyd, Host and Managing Editor of KERA Radio’s award-winning national program, Think, will lead the conversation featuring the two dynamic leaders.

The program will explore a topic that is a cornerstone of our democracy and much needed during an election year. Differing viewpoints, fervent disagreement, and standing up for firmly-held beliefs are all critical parts of a healthy democracy – but only when they are built atop a foundation of respect and understanding that our political opponents are not our enemies. The Governors will also discuss the National Governors Association’s “Disagree Better” initiative, which Cox launched last year in his role as NGA chair with the goal to “help Americans bridge the partisan divide and adopt a more positive approach to political and social discourse.” Our increasingly diverse nation requires us to “disagree better.”

The program is presented in collaboration with KERA as part of the National Governors Association’s “Disagree Better” initiative. Tickets to attend the conversation are available for purchase here.

WHAT: The Art of Disagreeing Better

WHERE: George W. Bush Presidential Center

2943 SMU Boulevard

Dallas, TX 75205

WHEN: Monday, Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m. CT

Event livestream is also available here.

This timely event is connected to the George W. Bush Institute’s work on strengthening our nation’s institutions and reasserting the value of civic participation, principled leadership, and civility. The Bush Institute released a statement last year with 12 other presidential foundations and centers calling for all Americans to recommit to the founding principles that bind us together. And The Pluralism Challenge series examines how respecting differing beliefs is intrinsically tied to a stronger democracy – the series outlines recommendations leaders across the United States should consider adopting.