The Book of Mormon Returns to North Texas

“The Book of Mormon” is returning to North Texas venues this summer. The hit musical will be presented by Performing Arts Fort Worth July 28-30 as part of the Broadway at the Bass Series presented by PNC Bank. Then from Aug. 1-6 the musical is presented by Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Tickets for both engagements are on sale now, with tickets for the Fort Worth engagement available at basshall.com. Tickets for the Dallas engagement, part of the Germania Insurance Broadway Series, are available at broadwaydallas.org.

The Book of Mormon

The musical features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The Broadway production is directed by Parker and two-time Tony Award® winner Casey Nicholaw, and choreographed by Nicholaw. The tour is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner based on the original Broadway direction and choreography. Set design is by three-time Tony Award® winner Scott Pask, costume design is by Tony Award® winner Ann Roth, and lighting design is by five-time Tony Award® winner Brian MacDevitt. Sound design is by two-time Tony Award® winner Brian Ronan, and hair design is by Josh Marquette.

Orchestrations are by Tony Award® winner Larry Hochman and two-time Tony Award® winner Stephen Oremus. Music supervision and vocal arrangements are by Stephen Oremus, with casting by Carrie Gardner. Since opening on March 24, 2011, THE BOOK OF MORMON has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, breaking the Eugene O’Neill Theatre house record more than 50 times. In addition to nine Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the Grammy® for Best Musical Theatre Album, THE BOOK OF MORMON won five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, the NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Best Musical and four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Musical.

Book of Mormon in West End

The West End production opened in February 2013, winning four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, and breaking the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history. The first-ever UK and European tour launched in Manchester in June 2019, winning ‘Best Theatre Show’ at the Manchester Evening News City Life Awards before touring throughout the UK and Europe. The musical has been performed on three continents and has won over 30 international awards. It has smashed long-standing box office records in New York, London, Melbourne, Sydney and in cities across the U.S. and the world. The Original Broadway Cast Recording for THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of the 2011 Grammy Award® for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on Ghostlight Records.

Bass Performance Hall

For over 25 years, the Nancy Lee and Perry R. Bass Performance Hall has been a Fort Worth icon and nationally distinguished performing arts venue. Built entirely with private funds, the Hall’s mission is to serve as a permanent home to the major performing arts organizations of Fort Worth and as a premier venue for other attractions to enhance the range, quality and accessibility of cultural fare available to the public; to promulgate arts education; and to contribute to the cultural life of Fort Worth, Tarrant County, and the region.

Performing Arts Fort Worth, the nonprofit organization that owns and operates Bass Hall, also presents national touring Broadway productions under the Broadway at the Bass Series presented by PNC Bank, as well as intimate concerts, holiday specials and family entertainment in the BNSF Popular Entertainment

Broadway Dallas

In 2022, Dallas Summer Musicals changed its name to Broadway Dallas. Since 1941, the non-profit Broadway Dallas has presented the Best of Broadway to North Texas audiences. Located in the historic Music Hall at Fair Park, Broadway Dallas promotes excellence in live musical theatre with year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages, impacting the lives of children and families through education and community outreach programs, while enriching the cultural landscape of North Texas and the Southwest Region. For more information, please visit BroadwayDallas.org.