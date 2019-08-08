The Art of Racing in the Rain Film Review

The Art of Racing in the Rain Opens Friday

“The Art of Racing in the Rain” is a film based on one of my favorite novels, written by Garth Stein. It’s a bittersweet, poignant love story, but so much more.

Starring a remarkably talented Golden Retriever named Parker as Enzo, who narrates the film about his BFF and owner, race car driver Denny (Milo Ventimiglia). Enzo is the heart of the film as well as the narrator, and has accumulated great insight into humans from his years with Denny.

When the lovely Eve (Amanda Seyfried) enters the scene, Enzo is none too happy to share Denny with the intruder. However, he grudgingly comes to appreciate her and is willing to share Denny’s affections with this creature. Enzo even carries the rings as best man at their wedding.

But when baby Zoe (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) is born, Enzo becomes her fierce protector. Since he is only a dog, he’s not able to prevent bad things from happening to these good people. Like us, he can only watch from the sidelines.

Racing, Dogs & Life Lessons

Life is good for a while, with Denny turning into a very promising race car driver. He may even be headed for the big time, Formula One events. Enzo (using the voice of Kevin Costner) watches all the race car videos on TV. He wisely observes that the techniques Denny is mastering on the racetrack will help him navigate whatever life throws his way.

A drama written by Mark Bomback with Garth Stein, “The Art of Racing in the Rain” is directed by Simon Curtis. The 20th Century Fox release is rated PG for thematic material, and opens wide in the Dallas area August 9.

While the film is receiving mixed reviews from critics across the country, I loved it more than most. “The Art of Racing in the Rain” appeals to anyone who loves cars, car races, dogs, and kids. Or anyone who just loves a good story.

