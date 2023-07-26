Ronnie Davis Honored to be the new Associate Principal at Collegiate

Facebook

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Ronnie Davis Jr. knew it was time to return to a campus full-time. Davis, the new Associate Principal at Collegiate Academy & High School and the Dr. Peggy M. Wilson STEM Center, worked on campuses from 2013-2021.

“Knowing you can impact somebody in a positive way is really special,” Davis said. “Kids go through a lot of things in their lives, and schools should be a safe haven for them.”

Davis comes to Cedar Hill ISD after working at Irving ISD for the past decade.

Over the last two years, Davis was the Human Resources Investigations Officer in the district. Although he completed 160 investigations, the work wasn’t as fulfilling as working directly with teachers and scholars.

“I wanted to get back to doing something a little more purposeful,” Davis said of his decision to come to CHISD.

Davis was an Assistant Principal in Irving ISD from 2016-2021. In 2018-2019, he participated in the district’s leadership program in which he shadowed the Human Resources Department. They were so impressed that they offered him a position. “A few weeks into that position, I already missed the campus,” Davis said.

Davis will oversee academics at Collegiate. He’ll also spend a day or two per week at Dallas College – Cedar Valley campus in Lancaster – where Collegiate juniors and seniors take classes.

Davis grew up in Missouri City – just outside of Houston – where he played the saxophone as well as basketball, football and track & field.

He moved north to attend the University of North Texas – where he met his wife – a DeSoto native — and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration in 2009.

Davis worked in the mortgage industry from 2009-2013, but he still played a role in education as a tutor.

When the mortgage industry hit a turbulent time, Davis’ wife – a fellow educator who currently works as an Assistant Principal for a neighboring district – encouraged him to teach full time.

He taught middle school mathematics for three years before making the transition to assistant principal. In addition to his principal’s certificate, Davis has a Master’s of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Phoenix.

He looks forward to learning from Collegiate Principal John Edmun, who’s entering his third year as the campus’ leader.

“I’m learning a lot from him – I’m just a sponge soaking everything up,” Davis said.