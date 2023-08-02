Red Cross Blood Drive On August 12 In Waxahachie

Facebook

WAXAHACHIE – American Red Cross Blood Services has announced an urgent need for blood donors to fill the gap in a critical blood shortage in Ellis County. To help meet this need, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is sponsoring a blood drive Saturday, August 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ Chapel located at 2418 Brown Street.

“A recent decline in blood donations may soon make it tough to keep blood products stocked on hospital shelves. We need all eligible donors to come forward and give at your upcoming blood drives,” according to the Red Cross website.

Blood donors are encouraged to register for an appointment today at RedCrossBlood.org. In the “Find a Drive” box at the top of the home page enter the sponsor code ldswaxahachie to find the Waxahachie blood drive. Donors can also sign up at JustServe.org or by calling 800-733-2767. It usually only takes about one hour for the entire donation process, including screening by the Red Cross team.

Jim Brunson, Red Cross Blood Program Leader, said, “Donors will need to complete the RapidPass form prior to their appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass. This step must be completed on the day of the blood donation and can also be completed at the donation site. Photo ID, such as a driver’s license, is required at the time of donation.”

For more information about the blood donation process or eligibility requirements and other questions about donating blood, visit RedCrossBlood.org.

Your blood donation could save up to three lives. Sign up today at RedCrossBlood.org.