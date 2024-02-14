PBR Goes Old School, Set to Open World Finals with Elimination Rounds Inside Historic Cowtown Coliseum

Facebook

FORT WORTH, Texas (February 12, 2024) – PBR (Professional Bull Riders) is going old school to put fans closer to the championship action by holding the first two stages of the 2024 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast in its most intimate venue – the 2,200-seat Cowtown Coliseum, it was announced today.

Before PBR World Finals – Championship concludes in nearby Arlington at AT&T Stadium when the 2024 World Champion will accept the coveted gold buckle and accompanying $1 million bonus, fans will have the opportunity to see the four-day PBR World Finals – Eliminations (May 9-12) and two-day Ride For Redemption (May 15-16) in the hallowed, historic venue where PBR held its first event in 1993 and just about every fan may get a little dirt kicked up on them.

The dramatic World Finals – Eliminations format will be complemented by a myriad of enhanced fan experiences, in addition to tickets to the coveted event at Cowtown Coliseum. Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall, the popular restaurant in Mule Alley from Chef Tim Love, will host daily pre-parties, event watch parties and post-event entertainment with GRAMMY-award winning acts through special packages now available at PBRWorldFinals.com.

“Since moving PBR World Finals to Fort Worth and rediscovering the incredible history of Cowtown Coliseum, I have been planning for this very exciting announcement,” said PBR CEO Sean Gleason. “Walking into Cowtown Coliseum, you can’t help but feel nostalgic knowing that Jim Shoulders, Larry Mahan and all the bull riding legends rode there. This is where PBR’s Founders launched our sport. And now the marquee individual Championship in bull riding will unfold in our most intimate arena before moving to the biggest stage in Western sports at AT&T Stadium. This will be a very special, unforgettable experience for fans fortunate enough to be there.”

The daily pre-parties will afford attendees a VIP tailgate experience, including live music, along with food and beverage, in addition to a curated cocktail menu. Access to the party will begin at 4:30 p.m. CT from May 9-11 and 9:00 a.m. CT on May 12. The pre-party on Sunday, May 12 will feature a unique menu for a world-class brunch.

The pre-event musical guests include:

Levi Walker (May 9 & May 12): From Luther, Oklahoma, Walker is an up-and-coming artist, blending a mix of red dirt and Texas country styles. Walker’s original music brings to life relatable stories of small town living with a powerful voice. He has performed or opened for the likes of Casey Donahew and the Bellamy Brothers.

Stoney La Rue (May 10): In selling more than 1 million albums and singles, LaRue has been one of the most popular American artists the past 20 years with chart-topping albums, singles, and sold-out concerts nationwide. His rock infused country “tude” coupled with a dominating set of vocal pipes quickly made him a rising star. He has performed guest vocals on songs by Lee Ann Womack and Miranda Lambert, shared stages with some of the biggest names in country music and made his coveted debut performance at Nashville’s renowned Grand Ole Opry.

Eric Burgett (May 11): Burgett began performing on an old upright piano at his parents’ tavern, The KORN KRIB, along with Sunday services at the Latham United Methodist Church. Growing up on a farm in Latham, Illinois, family, love, and hometown memories are the inspiration behind Burgett’s music, which has now garnered more than 16 Million streams with featured placement on Spotify, Apple, Amazon, and Pandora playlists. Burgett’s passion for helping veterans through music led to the releases of “I’ll See You Again” and “The Man I Love To Hate,” which he co-wrote and performed. Touring across the country, Burgett has opened shows for such artists as Chris Stapleton, Rodney Atkins, Lee Brice, Charlie Worsham, Phil Vassar, Clint Black, Jana Kramer, Craig Morgan, Jim Brickman, and more.

Andy Velo (May 12): Raised in North Georgia, Velo knew from the young age of 11 that he wanted to spend his life in country music. After high school, Velo hit the road with then rising country artist, Corey Smith, learning first-hand what it took to become a touring artist. In 2012, Velo left Georgia for Nashville, where he released his self-titled EP. He has since opened for several of country music’s top artists including Brad Paisley, Brantley Gilbert, Cody Johnson and Granger Smith. In 2018, Andy released the North Georgia Pines, a 12-song LP that features songs such as “God Made a Backroad”, “Song You Can Drink a Beer To”, and “Thinkin”.

Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall will also be the home of the official PBR World Finals – Eliminations Watch Parties, hosted daily by Flint Rasmussen, PBR’s renowned Official Entertainer who retired from his on-dirt role during the 2023 PBR World Finals, joined by special guests throughout the weekend.

The watch parties will be headlined by a Chef Love culinary experience, custom cocktails, including a Pendleton Whisky station, and exclusive giveaways. The PBR World Finals – Eliminations Watch Party will begin at 7:45 p.m. CT on May 9, 6:45 p.m. CT on May 10-11 and 1:45 p.m. CT on May 12.

Following the high-adrenaline bull riding action, fans will also have the option to attend post-event concerts. Those performances include:

Friday, May 10:

Lance Roark : Born in the hills of Eastern Oklahoma, Roark is a captivating, high energy singer songwriter. who paints a picture of the joy, heartache, and beauty of everyday life. Following the release of his EP “Better Man,” Roark played sold-out headline shows in Oklahoma then announced 2023 tour dates with artists such as Koe Wetzel, Turnpike Troubadours, Tanner Usrey, Kyle Nix and the .38s, William Beckmann, and Jason Boland and the Stragglers.



49 Winchester : An Alt-country, rock and roll soul group with roots planted firmly in the traditions of mountain music from the heart of Appalachia in Russell County, Virginia, 49 Winchester delivers the poetically straightforward songs of singer/guitarist Isaac Gibson in a soulful electric live show.



Saturday, May 11:

Brothers Osborne : The reigning CMA and ACM Duo of the Year winners, John and TJ Osborne are adventurous leaders of a progressive and still classic school of country music, and the faces of Nashville’s new generation. The siblings won their first GRAMMY in 2022 (Best Country Duo/Group Performance) for their song “Younger Me.” The band has been nominated for 12 GRAMMYs, standing as six-time CMA Vocal Duo of the Year and four-time ACM Duo of the Year. They have seven CMA awards, seven ACM trophies and received the ASCAP Vanguard Award in 2019. Their critically acclaimed hit songs have more than 2.7 billion global streams. Previously sharing the bill with Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, Little Big Town and Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne’s latest headlining “We’re Not For Everyone” tour hit more than 50 markets Their upcoming fourth studio album, Brothers Osborne, was released on September 15 (EMI Records Nashville), featuring the chart-climbing single “Nobody’s Nobody,” out now.



Beginning in 2024, the PBR World Finals will feature 10 rounds of action split across two venues in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in a playoff-type format, beginning with PBR World Finals – Eliminations, featuring the Top 40 bull riders in the Unleash The Beast standings at the conclusion of the regular season, joined by five riders advancing via the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals. Nightly, each of the 45 competing bull riders will get on one bull each.

PBR World Finals – Eliminations will be held at Cowtown Coliseum at 7:45 p.m. CT on Thursday, May 9, 6:45 p.m. CT on Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11, and 1:45 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 12. Information on the special entertainment-rich packages is at PBRWorldFinals.com.

When the dust settles following the first four days of action, the Top 15 in the Unleash The Beast standings, and the Top 5 in the event aggregate, not already advancing, will earn a direct berth to the 2024 PBR World Finals Championship in Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium on May 18-19.

The 25 riders not advancing from Eliminations, joined by 10 riders from PBR Teams and five invited riders both to be announced via selection processes will then have a Ride For Redemption – competing inside Cowtown Coliseum in a bid to return to contention inside the home of the Dallas Cowboys for a shot at the world title and PBR World Finals event win.

Before the 2024 PBR World Finals – Championship, Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo will be held on Friday, May 17 at 7:45 p.m. CT inside AT&T Stadium. Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo is a reimagined rodeo produced by PBR in partnership with Kid Rock. Six teams, each led by a legendary rodeo head coach, will compete in bracket-style competition at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on May 17 for a $1 million purse.

Within the new $1-million team-formatted rodeo, Kid Rock will perform live in concert. The all-star rodeo team competition and upbeat production will be patterned after the successful formula PBR brought to bull riding through the Teams league launched in 2022.

Single-day tickets for both Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo and PBR World Finals – Championship are on-sale now and start at $20, standard ticketing fees may apply. They can be purchased at the AT&T Stadium Box Office, online at ATTStadium.com, SeatGeek.com and PBRWorldFinals.com, or by phone at 1-800-732-1727.

Elite Seats are also available for PBR World Finals: Championship for avid fans who want an exclusive VIP experience while enjoying the world’s top bull riding circuit. These tickets, available in two tiers, offer premium seats, personal on-site concierge and more. For more on elite seats, visit https://pbr.com/elite-seats-unleash-the-beast, or call 1-800-732-1727.

Stay tuned to PBR.com for the latest news and results and be sure to follow the sport on all social media platforms at @PBR.

About PBR (Professional Bull Riders):

PBR is the world’s premier bull riding organization. More than 800 bull riders compete in more than 200 events annually across the televised PBR Unleash The Beast tour (UTB), which features the top bull riders in the world; the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT); the PBR Touring Pro Division (TPD); and the PBR’s international circuits in Australia, Brazil, Canada and Mexico. In 2022, the organization launched PBR Teams—eight teams of the world’s best bull riders competing for a new championship—as well as the PBR Challenger Series with more than 60 annual events nationwide. The organization’s digital assets include PBR RidePass on Pluto TV, which is home to Western sports. PBR is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company. For more information, visit PBR.com, or follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/PBR, Twitter at Twitter.com/PBR, and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR.