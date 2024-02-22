PBR and Ariat Partner to Bring Unique 5K/3K Boot Trot Race Back to Fort Worth Stockyards

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Traditional 5K run to be accompanied by a 3K fun run where all participants must complete the race while wearing cowboy boots.

Registration now open for PBR Ariat Boot Trot 5K/3K

FORT WORTH, Texas (February 22, 2024) – Ahead of the 2024 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) World Finals: Unleash The Beast, the PBR and Ariat today announced that they will again unite to host a unique 5K/3K fun run during bull riding’s most prestigious event on Saturday, May 11. The race charts a course through the iconic Fort Worth Stockyards. In addition to the PBR Ariat Boot Trot featuring a traditional 5K, runners can also sign-up for a 3K that must be completed in cowboy boots to win.

Registration for the PBR Ariat Boot Trot 5K/3K is now open at https://raceroster.com/events/2024/85215/pbr-ariat-boot-trot-5k3k.

Entry to the PBR Ariat Boot Trot 5K is available for $40, and the PBR Ariat Boot Trot 3K for $30. Entry price for the 5K will increase by $10 during race week. The first 500 registrants will receive a commemorative race t-shirt and participant medal.

The second running of the PBR Ariat Boot Trot 5K will begin at 8:00 a.m. CT on Saturday, May 11, followed by the PBR Ariat Boot Trot 3K getting underway at 8:05 a.m. CT. Each race will have a three-hour course limit.

Runners will begin and end their racecourse on Exchange Street, navigating a scenic route through the Stockyards that morning, passing by some of Fort Worth’s most well-known landmarks.

Prizes will also be awarded in both the 3K and 5K races.

In the PBR Ariat Boot Trot 5K and 3K, the top overall male, female, and junior (17 and under) finisher will receive a pair of Ariat boots and boot cleaning kit from Boot Barn.

Following the race, runners will be treated to a breakfast catered by the renowned Chef Tim Love.

Chef Love is known for his signature urban Western cuisine, creating inspired and innovative dishes that have earned critical and popular acclaim. With restaurants spanning the nation, Love’s roots remain in Texas, where he is Chef and owner of beloved Texas restaurants Lonesome Dove Western Bistro, Woodshed Smokehouse, Queenie’s Steakhouse, Gemelle, Atico, and Love Shack, as well as the storied White Elephant Saloon.

Widely known as a de facto ambassador for Texas, Love’s keen business acumen landed him a role as host of CNBC’s show “Restaurant Startup,” where he and co-host Joe Bastianich vie against each other to invest their own money in restaurant concepts they believe will make them millions.

The PBR Ariat Boot Trot 5K/3K will be held in partnership with The Cowtown, Fort Worth’s annual road race. The 46th running of The Cowtown is scheduled for Feb. 24-25 and is anticipated to bring 21,000 runners from all 50 states and 15 countries to Fort Worth.

Ariat boots sprung from a revolutionary idea: that equestrian riders were athletes standing to benefit from athletic riding boots. Advanced sneaker technology was used to create the first Ariat boots, while a staunch commitment to innovation that provides both comfort and durability still drives the company 30 years later – offering more than 300 different boot models today.

Beginning in 2024, the PBR World Finals will feature 10 rounds of action split across two venues in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in a playoff-type format.

The 2024 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast will get underway in Fort Worth with the four-day Eliminations on May 9-12, followed by the two-day Ride for Redemption on May 15-16, inside Cowtown Coliseum. Bull riding’s crown jewel will then conclude in Arlington, at AT&T Stadium, for the Championship on May 18-19 when the 2024 PBR World Champion will be crowned.

The dramatic World Finals – Eliminations format will be complemented by a myriad of enhanced fan experiences, in addition to tickets to the coveted event at Cowtown Coliseum. Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall, the popular restaurant in Mule Alley from Chef Love, will host daily pre-parties, event watch parties and post-event entertainment with GRAMMY-award winning acts. Information on the special entertainment-rich packages is at PBRWorldFinals.com.

Before the 2024 PBR World Finals – Championship, Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo will be held on Friday, May 17 at 7:45 p.m. CT inside AT&T Stadium. Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo is a reimagined rodeo produced by PBR in partnership with Kid Rock. Six teams, each led by a legendary rodeo head coach, will compete in bracket-style competition at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on May 17 for a $1 million purse. Within the new $1-million team-formatted rodeo, Kid Rock will perform live in concert.

Single-day tickets for both Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo and PBR World Finals – Championship are on-sale now and start at $20, standard ticketing fees may apply. They can be purchased at the AT&T Stadium Box Office, online at ATTStadium.com, SeatGeek.com and PBRWorldFinals.com, or by phone at 1-800-732-1727.

Stay tuned to PBR.com for the latest news and results and be sure to follow the sport on all social media platforms at @PBR.

About PBR (Professional Bull Riders) :

PBR is the world’s premier bull riding organization. More than 800 bull riders compete in more than 200 events annually across the televised PBR Unleash The Beast tour (UTB), which features the top bull riders in the world; the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT); the PBR Touring Pro Division (TPD); and the PBR’s international circuits in Australia, Brazil, Canada and Mexico. In 2022, the organization launched PBR Teams—eight teams of the world’s best bull riders competing for a new championship—as well as the PBR Challenger Series with more than 60 annual events nationwide. The organization’s digital assets include PBR RidePass on Pluto TV, which is home to Western sports. PBR is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company. For more information, visit PBR.com, or follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/PBR, Twitter at Twitter.com/PBR, and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR.

About Ariat:

Founded in 1993 as “The New Breed of Boot,” Ariat was the first to integrate athletic footwear technology into boots for equestrian athletes. Today, Ariat develops innovative and award-winning performance footwear and apparel for all types of demanding outdoor and work environments. The company takes its name from Secretariat, the greatest racehorse of all time.