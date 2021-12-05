Panthers Devour Eagles in 6A Division Regional Final

Facebook

Duncanville Ends DeSoto’s Football Season

Fans could not wait to get into the stadium as the anticipation continued to build to watch the Duncanville Panthers take on the Desoto Eagles in the 6A Division Regional Final at The Star in Frisco.

Duncanville running back Malachi Medlock stole the show with 252 yards on the ground, 62 yards receiving and 3 total touchdowns. Medlock had an eyepopping 314 total yards of offense. The Toledo commit is a triple threat as he showed his skills running, blocking, and catching the ball. Medlock is fun to watch, unless you’re on the opposing team.

Medlock’s power is tremendous, and he was able to shed would be Eagle tacklers off making it look almost effortless. His receiving skills were on full on display with a 34-yard touchdown run and catch. Medlock was able to shake, cut and run past would be tacklers. The crowd could not believe what they just saw.

The Panthers front seven is incredible.

In the past seven games, the Panthers haven’t given up over 7 points in a game. They knew this game was not going to be a walk in the park.

On the other side of the ball, the Eagles are known for their fast strike ability. It was evident as Eagles quarterback Matt Allen was able to find the explosive Johntay Cook II for a 66-yard touchdown pass.

Duncanville’s Coach Samples knew the Eagles are a big play passing team. Therefore Coach Samples knew it was their job to get to the quarterback and make him feel uncomfortable. Also, the Panthers were ready for the Eagles other quarterback as well and they nullified Darius Bailey and holding him to only 29 passing yards in the game. The front seven stopped the run game of the Eagles. The play that helps close the door on the Eagles was when Panther’s Colin Simmons scooped a fumble and juked his way into the end zone for a 25-yard score to give Duncanville a 31-7 lead.

The Eagles did not give up.

Desoto’s wide out Jaylan Bean and Johntay Cook II were able to combine stats with 11 receptions for 196-yards and 3 touchdowns. Bean is a big target that was able to get open and make some big plays at the end of the game to keep the Eagles hopes alive.

The Desoto faithful are very proud of their team. Going 11-3 with three playoff wins is incredible.

Coach Mathis has been able to mentor, and coach his young men through adversity this season. He’s shown them that football, like life, is challenging and unpredictable giving them the skills to battle through it and stay focused.

What’s next for the Panthers?

Duncanville is one win away from playing in the state title game. In order for that to happen they will play a former foe, the Southlake Carroll Dragons. Last season the Panthers lost to the Dragons 34-27, but Coach Samples has his team motivated. Both the players and the fans want to see Samples team go to state and get that elusive win.