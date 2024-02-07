Notice of Republican and Democratic Joint Primary Election

Facebook

To the registered voters of the County of Ellis, Texas:

A los votantes registrados del Condado de Ellis, Texas:

Voting for the purpose of electing presidential electors, members of congress, members of the legislature, and state, district, county and precinct officers; and for the purpose of electing county and precinct chairs. Votación con el propósito de elegir electores presidenciales, miembros del congreso, miembros de la legislatura y funcionarios estatales, de distrito, funcionarios del condado y funcionarios del distrito y con el propósito de elegir al presidente del condado y del precinto.

All eligible registered voters in Ellis County, Texas, may vote at any of the below listed Early Voting Vote Centers. Early voting by personal appearance will be conducted at:

Todos los votantes elegibles registrados en el Condado de Ellis, Texas, pueden votar en cualquiera de los siguientes locales de votación anticipada. La votación anticipada en persona se llevará a cabo en:

Early Voting Location Dates and Times: Ubicación, fechas, y horarios de la votación anticipada:

Ellis County Woman’s Building (Main Location Ubicación Principal) (Davis Hall)

407 W Jefferson Street, Waxahachie, Tx 75165

Monday, February 19, 2024 – Holiday – No voting

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 through Friday, February 23, 2024 8:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M.

Saturday, February 24, 2024 7:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.

Sunday, February 25, 2024 1:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M.

Monday, February 26, 2024 through Friday, March 1, 2024 7:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.

lunes, 19 de febrero 2024 – dia feriado – no habŕa votaciones

martes, 20 de febrero 2024 hasta viernes, 23 de febrero 2024 8:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M.

sábado, 24 de febrero 2024 7:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.

domingo, 25 de febrero 2024 1:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M.

lunes, 26 de febrero 2024 hasta viernes, 1 de marzo 2024 7:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.

Ellis County Sub-Courthouse (Conf. Rm) 207 S. Sonoma Trail, Ennis, TX 75119

Midlothian Conference Ctr (Lobby) 1 Community Circle Dr., Midlothian, TX 76065

Palmer ISD Admin Building (Portable Bldg) 303 Bulldog Way, Palmer, TX 75152

Red Oak Municipal Ctr (Evelyn Pitts Rm) 200 Lakeview Pkwy, Red Oak, TX 75154

Monday, February 19, 2024 – Holiday – No voting

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 through Friday, February 23, 2024 8:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M.

Saturday, February 24, 2024 7:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.

Sunday, February 25, 2024 1:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M.

Monday, February 26, 2024 and Wednesday, February 28, 2024 8:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Thursday, February 29, 2024 and Friday, March 1, 2024 7:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.

lunes, 19 de febrero 2024 – dia feriado – no habŕa votaciones

martes, 20 de febrero 2024 hasta viernes, 23 de febrero 2024 8:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M.

sábado, 24 de febrero 2024 7:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.

domingo, 25 de febrero 2024 1:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M.

lunes, 26 de febrero 2024 hasta miércoles, 28 de febrero 2024 8:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.

jueves, 29 de febrero 2024 y viernes, 1 de marzo 2024 7:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.

Absentee Application (Regular or Federal Postcard) for ballot by mail shall be mailed to:

Early Voting Clerk, 204 E Jefferson Street, Waxahachie, Texas 75165

Or faxed to 972-923-5194

Or email a scanned copy of signed application to elections@co.ellis.tx.us

(If faxed or emailed, the Elections Office must receive original application by mail within 4 days)

Application for ballot by mail must be received no later than close of business on Friday, February 23, 2024.

Las solicitudes (Regular o FPCA) de boletas electorales por correo deben enviarse por correo a:

Secretaria de la Votación Adelantada 204 E. Jefferson Street Waxahachie, Texas 75165

O por fax al 972-923-5194

O por correo electrónico una copia de su aplicación firmada a elections@co.ellis.tx.us

(Si se envía por fax o correo electrónico, la oficina de Elecciones debe recibir la solicitud original por correo dentro de los 4 días)

Las solicitudes para boletas de votar adelantado por correo deberán recibirse no más tardar de las horas de negocio el viernes, 23 de febrero de 2024.

Notice is hereby given that the Vote Centers listed below will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on March 5, 2024. All eligible registered voters in Ellis County, Texas, may vote at any of the Election Day Vote Centers listed below.

Por medio del presente, se notifica que los centros de votación estarán abiertos de 7:00 a.m. a 7:00 p.m. el 5 de Marzo de 2024. Todos los votantes elegibles registrados en el Condado de Ellis, Texas, pueden votar en cualquiera de los centros de votación.

VOTE CENTER LOCATIONS: UBICACIONES DE LOS CENTROS DE VOTACIÓN:

As of 1/9/2024, Subject to Changes Vigente a partir del 1/9/2024, Sujeto a cambios

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH- AVALON (Annex) 206 GILES STREET AVALON, TX 76623

FIRST METHODIST- BARDWELL (Church Annex) 104 PECAN ST. BARDWELL, TX 75119

BRISTOL UNITED METHODIST (Fellowship Hall) 104 CHURCH ST. BRISTOL, TX 75119

ELLIS COUNTY SUB-COURTHOUSE (Conference Rm) 207 S SONOMA TRAIL ENNIS, TX 75119

ENNIS WELCOME CENTER (Bluebonnet Rm) 201 NW MAIN STREET ENNIS, TX 75119

FAITH ASSEMBLY OF GOD CHURCH (Fellowship Hall) 1810 W BALDRIDGE ST. ENNIS, TX 75119

FERRIS PUBLIC LIBRARY (Aubrey Trussell Memorial Rm) 301 E 10TH STREET FERRIS, TX 75125

FORRESTON BAPTIST FELLOWSHIP HALL (Foyer) 211 SEVENTH STREET FORRESTON, TX 76041

HARVEST OF PRAISE MINISTRY (House of Manna Rm) 2603 S. HAMPTON RD GLENN HEIGHTS, TX 75154

MT. GILEAD BAPTIST CHURCH (Fellowship Hall) 106 HARRIS STREET ITALY, TX 76651

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH- MAYPEARL (Fellowship Hall) 5744 FM 66 MAYPEARL, TX 76064

MIDLOTHIAN CHURCH OF CHRIST (Fellowship Hall) 1627 N HWY 67 MIDLOTHIAN, TX 76065

MIDLOTHIAN CONFERENCE CTR (Bluebonnet I) 1 COMMUNITY CIR. DR MIDLOTHIAN, TX 76065

MOUNTAIN PEAK COMMUNITY CHURCH (Sanctuary) 751 FM 875 MIDLOTHIAN, TX 76065

STONEGATE CHURCH (Auditorium) 4025 E US 287 MIDLOTHIAN, TX 76065

THE SHEPHERD’S HOUSE CHURCH (Auditorium) 3221 MOCKINGBIRD LN MIDLOTHIAN, TX 76065

MILFORD SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER (Main Rm) 109 S. MAIN STREET MILFORD, TX 76670

OVILLA CITY HALL (Council Chambers Rm) 105 S. COCKRELL HILL RD OVILLA, TX 75154

VERTICAL CHURCH- OVILLA (Gym) 3333 OVILLA RD OVILLA, TX 75154

PALMER ISD ANNEX BUILDING (Portable Bldg) 303 BULLDOG WAY PALMER, TX 75152

EASTRIDGE BAPTIST CHURCH (Family Activity Ctr) 732 E OVILLA RD RED OAK, TX 75154

GRACE COVENANT CHURCH (Dining Hall) 212 N. MAIN STREET RED OAK, TX 75154

RED OAK MUNICIPAL CENTER (Evelyn Pitts Room) 200 LAKEVIEW PKWY RED OAK, TX 75154

ELLIS COUNTY WOMANS BUILDING (Davis Hall) 407 W JEFFERSON ST. WAXAHACHIE, TX 75165

FIRST UNITED METHODIST- WAXAHACHIE (Fidelis Hall) 505 W. MARVIN AVE WAXAHACHIE, TX 75165

PARK MEADOWS BAPTIST CHURCH (Youth Room) 3350 N HWY 77 WAXAHACHIE, TX 75165

PATHWAY BAPTIST CHURCH (Gym) 1116 BROWN STREET WAXAHACHIE, TX 75165

SALVATION ARMY OF ELLIS COUNTY (Fellowship Hall in rear) 620 FARLEY ST. WAXAHACHIE, TX 75165

THE COWBOY CHURCH OF ELLIS (Ranch House) 2374 W US HWY 287 Access Rd WAXAHACHIE, TX 75167

Notice is hereby given of state law for acceptable credentials for voting in person. The voter will be required to show one of the seven approved forms of photo identification or voters who do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of the seven forms of approved photo ID will be able to execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and provide a supporting form of identification.

Aviso-por este medio de la ley del estado para las credenciales aceptables para votar en persona. El votante tendrá que mostrar una de las siete formas aprobadas de identificación con fotografía o los votantes que no posean y no pueden obtener razonablemente una de las siete formas de identificación con fotografía aprobada podrán ejecutar una Declaración de Impedimento Razonable y proporcionar un forma de respaldo de identificación.

More information at www.co.ellis.tx.us/elections or call 972-825-5195.

Para más información visite www.co.ellis.tx.us/elections o llamara 972-825-5195.

2024 Joint Primary Election Notice as of 1/9/2024, Subject to Changes Vigente a partir del 1/9/2024, Sujeto a cambios