North Texas Spectacular Eclipse Viewing Events

Folks in the North Texas area are nearing the chance to witness one of the rarest occurrences: a Total eclipse. On Monday, April 8, in the early afternoon, the area will experience one.

How rare is this? The most recent total eclipse in North or Central Texas was in 1878. There will not be another until 2317.

In fact, since 1900, the United States has only seen 12 total solar eclipses pass any portion of the country.

Just over six years ago, on Aug. 21, 2017, the same type of solar eclipse crossed the U.S. from Oregon through South Carolina. This much longer event will be visible from within a narrow path of totality through Mexico, the U.S., and Canada, according to NASA.

This eclipse will turn day to night, just as the eclipse in 2017 did, but to a greater extent. A solar eclipse occurs when a new moon is positioned precisely between Earth and the sun and casts its shadow on Earth.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon appears the same size in the sky as the sun or slightly larger, fully covering the sun’s disk, giving observers a view of the sun’s outer atmosphere.

After the solar eclipse on April 8, the next one (total) will occur on Aug. 12, 2026, and be visible from Greenland, Iceland, the Atlantic Ocean, and Spain.

For the contiguous United States, the next total solar eclipse after this one will be Aug. 23, 2044.

So, you don’t want to miss this chance at history. Here are some things to remember, though, when watching:

To safely view the entire event, use glasses with solar filters. Only those in the path of totality will briefly be able to remove them to see the sun’s corona with their naked eyes.

Those not in the path of totality must keep them on the entire time.

Check with your local city to see how much totality you have.

*Everyone observing the eclipse’s partial phases will need to wear solar eclipse glasses, while cameras, telescopes, and binoculars will need solar filters placed in front of their lenses.

And if you are driving when the eclipse happens:

Keep your vehicle headlights on.

Put the sun visor down to block your view of the sun.

Don’t wear your eclipse viewing glasses while driving.

Don’t try to photograph or video record the eclipse while driving.

Don’t pull over on the side of the road, highway or interstate to view the eclipse.

Fully exit the roadway and park in a safe area far from traffic to view the eclipse.

Be mindful of pedestrians who may be gazing at the sky rather than their surroundings during the total solar eclipse.

Eclipse Viewing Events in Our Area:

Head to Historic Downtown Ennis Tx for this once-in-a-lifetime experience. It will be a wild time with live music, food, beer, downtown shopping/good eats, and totality!

Saturday, April 6, 2024

10:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

10:00am – Perot Museum TECH Truck and Astronomer

6:00 p.m. Live Music by King George: A Tribute to George Strait

Sunday, April 7, 2024

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

3:30pm Expert speaker, Amit Vishwas

4:00 p.m. Live Music by Chaz Marie

Monday, April 8 | 4 minutes + 23 seconds of totality!

9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

9:00 a.m. 106.9 TheRanch

12:22 p.m. Partial Begins

1:40 p.m. Full Begins

1:44 p.m. Full Ends

3:02 p.m. Partial Ends

3:03 p.m. Live Music by Le Freak

MIDLOTHIAN Eclipse Events

The City of Midlothian Parks and Recreation Department will hold an Eclipse Watch event on April 8 from noon-3 p.m. at Midlothian Community Park, 3601 S. 14th Street. The time of totality for Midlothian is 1:41 p.m. and will last for 4 minutes and 7 seconds.

Free eclipse glasses will be available while supplies last. Food trucks will be on-site, lawn games will be played, and a DJ will add to the fun. Find more information at https://www.midlothian.tx.us/SpecialEvents.

The Midlothian Parks and Rec Department has also acquired two LightSound devices. It is working with Bridges Training Foundation to offer this experience to blind and low vision (BLV) people during the Eclipse Watch event.

The LightSound device was designed and developed in 2017 as a tool for the BLV community to experience a solar eclipse with sound. The device uses sonification, which is the process of converting data (or light intensity, in this case) to sound.

As the moon eclipses the sun during a Solar Eclipse, sunlight begins to dim, and the LightSound device outputs a change in musical tone. The device can be attached to headphones or to a speaker to project sound for a group. LightSound is powered by either a 9V battery or rechargeable Li-ion battery or by connecting it to a laptop via USB. Data can be collected and saved for later analysis or sonification when the device is connected to a computer.

On a related note, a community-wide Kindness Month will be held throughout April to highlight the importance of kindness. Called Kindness Eclipses All, Kindness Month activities are planned for children, youth, senior citizens, and the business community.

“In addition to offering a place where people can enjoy this fun and exciting event, we want to encourage people to be safe. Be sure to get completely off the road if stopping to view the eclipse and use protective eye gear,” said Clyde Melick, assistant city manager.

Union 28 Solar Eclipse Festival

April 8 – Come for the FREE solar glasses and stay for the fun!

Join us for Midlothian’s biggest solar eclipse party! Mark your calendars and prepare to witness over 4 minutes of total daytime darkness.

Partial Eclipse Start: 12:22 p.m.

Full Eclipse Start: 1:39:49 p.m.

Full Eclipse End: 1:43:53 p.m.

Partial Eclipse End: 3:01 p.m.

Bring the whole family for an afternoon packed with excitement! Enjoy free Cen-Tex Branded Solutions solar glasses (while supplies last), bounce houses, engaging STEM activities, delicious food & drinks, Annie-Freeze treats, photos by Memories 4 Miles, and tunes by DJ Candy! Plus, 10% of all food and beverage sales will support Midlothian ISD Education Foundation.

MANSFIELD Music Alley Eclipse Fest

The city will host a watch party at the field behind City Hall, 1200 E. Broad St., starting at noon. The Mansfield Public Library will also have eclipse day activities for participants of all ages from noon to 3 p.m.

Starting March 25, the Mansfield Public Library will have one free pair of solar eclipse glasses for families that complete its Solar Eclipse Trivia Scavenger Hunt while supplies last. This event is made possible by the Space Science Institute’s SEAL program (Solar Eclipse Activities for Libraries).

Visit Mansfield will give out eclipse glasses during its Music Alley Eclipse Fest event from 4-10 p.m. on April 6 while supplies last. Also, the City of Mansfield will have one set of glasses per party/family during the watch party while supplies last.

Visit https://www.visitmansfieldtexas.com/event/415/texas-total-eclipse

DUNCANVILLE Dark In The Park

Dark in the Park is set for Sunday, April 7, 2024, from 6-9 p.m. and continues Monday from noon-3 p.m.

On Sunday, the festivities will kick off with a tailgate party that will feature the Emerald City Band. This will be a live performance by a band known for performing at the White House and Super Bowl XLV.

Alongside live entertainment, attendees can explore vendors offering unique goods and services and indulge in family-friendly activities, including a thrilling zipline adventure against the night sky.

On Monday, a DJ will keep the energy high with an eclectic mix of tunes. Vendors and family activities will ensure there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Plus, free eclipse sunglasses will be provided to the first 2,500 attendees for a safe and enjoyable viewing experience.

“The City of Duncanville is thrilled to host Dark in the Park and welcome the community and visitors to Armstrong Park for this extraordinary celebration,” said Barry L. Gordon, Mayor of Duncanville. “With live music, thrilling activities, and the rare opportunity to witness a solar eclipse in person, this will be a wonderful occasion to come together as a community to marvel at the wonders of the universe.”

City Manager Douglas E. Finch added, “Duncanville is perfectly situated in the path of the 2024 total solar eclipse. Our team saw this rare event as yet another opportunity to create an experience with Dark in the Park that residents and visitors will remember fondly for years to come.”

Contact Angela Owens at 972-780-5094 or Angela.Owens@DuncanvilleTX.gov.

CEDAR HILL Eclipse Events

Valley Ridge Park will host a free Solar Eclipse Watch Party on April 8 from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. The day will include educational vendors and food trucks on site.

Visit cedarhilltx.com/eclipse.

GRAND PRAIRIE Eclipse Events

Ripley’s Believe It Or Not, 601 E. Palace Pkwy., will host Ripley’s Astro Oddities on April 8 from noon-3 p.m. The day will also feature very special guests.

Eclipse Watch Party

Location: EpicCentral | 2961 State Hwy 161

Come out and experience this one in a lifetime moment at EpicCentral! Enjoy live music from Bandolero, hands-on activities & more while you wait on the total solar eclipse to happen!

Don’t have glasses? Don’t worry you can purchase some glasses the day of from Visit Grand Prairie or get them ahead of time at the Tourist Information Center located at 2170 N. Belt Line Rd.

Visit https://www.visitgrandprairietx.com/Things-To-Do/Solar-Eclipse-2024

Grapevine Eclipse Events

Historic Grapevine is the place to be for the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse. Grapevine’s prime location within the path of totality will give visitors an unmatched view of the celestial event. As the moon aligns perfectly with the sun, darkness will cover the city, creating an awe-inspiring atmosphere. Families can gather in Grapevine’s parks, the Historic Main Street District or Historic Nash Farm to witness this extraordinary event and share the excitement with fellow eclipse enthusiasts.

The Eclipse will begin at 12:23 p.m. on Monday, April 8th. The Total Solar Eclipse starts at 1:41 p.m. and will last until 1:43 p.m. The Solar Eclipse will then begin to wind down, eventually coming to an end at 3:02 p.m.

To add to the ambience, themed music will be playing throughout the Historic Main Street District allowing guests to be fully immersed in this historic moment. Guests will also have the opportunity to take pictures with costumed galactic characters.

Many local businesses and eateries are also getting in on the fun. Several are offering galactic-themed food and drink items, allowing guests to immerse themselves in this experience.

Grapevine is also offering a unique VIP Experience for this once-in-a-generation event. VIP access to Peace Plaza gives guests a front-row seat to live, themed music amplifying the moment’s magic. Enjoy delicious food and drinks with a $60 card to use at Harvest Hall. VIP tickets also include a VIP Gift Tote filled with commemorative items.

Secure your spot now and witness the eclipse in unforgettable style. Tickets are selling fast so get yours now at grapevinetexasusa.com/eclipse, as space is limited.

Grapevine Vintage Railroad will offer two, one-hour excursions the day of the eclipse. The train will depart at 9:50 a.m. and 11:50 a.m. For those looking to kick off the festivities early, head to Historic Nash Farm! On Friday, April 5, an Eclipse Party will be held where guests can learn about safe, historic ways to view eclipses while also learning how those methods have improved over the years. Visitors will even get to experience a hands-on, craft-making session where they will learn to make a pinhole camera while enjoying party games and eclipse stories.

LANCASTER Eclipse Events

Community Park will host a free viewing on April 8 at noon. Parking will be first come, first served, and the lot will be closed once it is full.

Glasses to view the event are on sale for $2 each at City Hall. You can also purchase glasses on the day of the event.

Contact City Hall at (972)-218-1360.

WAXAHACHIE Eclipse Events

The official Hachie Eclipse of the Heart Watch Party will be at Railyard Park on April 8 from noon to 3 p.m. DJ Alexx of DJ Alexx Events and Kevin Crouch of South Metro Weather will be party hosts and emcees throughout the eclipse.

https://www.waxahachiecvb.com/businesses/things-to-see–do/solar-eclipse.

While the City of Desoto isn’t having an official eclipse viewing party, four area parks will be open for viewing.