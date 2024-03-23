Maple Leaf Diner Serves Seasonal and Traditional Canadian Dishes

Facebook

I jumped at the chance to revisit a favorite restaurant, the Maple Leaf Diner, with my friend Charlotte recently. We were eager to try their St. Patrick’s Day special, a shareable platter of Corned Beef Poutine, after learning they made their own corned beef in house.

On my last visit to Maple Leaf Diner I fell in love with poutine, one of the native Canadian dishes owner Michael Delaurier brought with him when he opened the restaurant in 2015. The traditional recipe calls for fried potatoes and cheese curds, stacked and smothered in house-made beef gravy for a gooey, rich, and delicious dish. With the addition of corned beef and chives, a poutine platter becomes more colorful and even more flavorful. Maple Leaf Diner’s huge platter ($17.99) could easily serve four people.

Classic Canadian Poutine

It’s possible to order a smaller, half version of the diner’s Canadian Classic Poutine ($5.49) instead of the full order at $9.99. Other versions on the menu include Pot Roast Poutine ($12.99); Chicken Fried Steak Poutine ($17.99; and even a Southern Poutine (fries and cheese curds, smothered in white gravy and topped with chicken fried chicken breast and chives $12.49).

My favorite Maple Leaf Diner dish is their Eggs Benedict, made with real Canadian Peameal Bacon. Now that I’ve tried their corned beef, I might consider switching my breakfast order to the Irish Corned Beef Skillet (sautéed potatoes, onions, bell and banana peppers, and corned beef topped with two eggs ($16.49).

Another Canadian tradition, Nanaimo bars, (named for a city in British Columbia) are a best seller in the bakery section at $1.75 each. The three layered bars contain wafers, nuts, custard icing, with chocolate icing. The Maple Leaf Diner bakery section is not to be missed, featuring house-made stuffed cookies, cream cheese-filled blueberry scones, and butter tarts along with mouthwatering, freshly baked pies.

Maple Leaf Diner’s Lent Platter

With the advent of Easter on March 31, Lent is still in full swing at Maple Leaf Diner. A Seafood Platter, available through March 28, includes fish, shrimp, hush puppies, fries, and a side of fresh veggies for $17.99. Salt & Vinegar Fish & Chips ($16.99) are a regular menu staple.

Each time I’ve visited the Canadian diner, located in Preston Valley Shopping Center in Dallas, they’ve been packed. But service is still brisk and friendly, with the servers never too busy to patiently answer questions or give advice about the menu.

Canadian beers include Kingsville, Molson Canadian, Labatt, Unibroue Chambly, and Moosehead. Wines are available by bottle or glass, and their signature cocktails include Mimosas, Bloody Caesar, and a Canadian Whiskey Sour.

Maple Leaf Diner hours are Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and Sat./Sun. from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, please visit Info@mldiner.com or call 214-434-1626.