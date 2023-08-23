Mansfield ISD Board Approves Lower Tax Rate

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

At a June School Board Meeting, Mansfield ISD approved the 2023-2024 budget with the following salary increases.

Teachers, librarians, and nurses received a 4% of midpoint increase, and recommended pay adjustments from the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) pay study. View the 2023-24 Teacher/Librarian/Nurse Salary Schedule PDF to see full details.

to see full details. All other employees received an increase of 4% of their pay grade’s midpoint. (Pay grades will be updated on the Compensation Manuals webpage by August 1.)

Minimum hourly wage increased to $15 per hour.

Starting teacher pay increased to $63,000 per year.

Last night, the MISD School Board approved the lower rate at the regular board meeting. Mansfield ISD’s tax rate is decreasing from $1.3346 to $1.1492 per $100 of certified property value.

“Our tax rate has decreased for five consecutive years, and that is thanks to the efforts of our Business Services Department as they look to stretch every dollar to benefit both our students and our community,” said Board President Courtney Lackey Wilson.

Under the new tax rate, approximately 78 cents ($0.7892) will go toward the maintenance and operations (M&O) fund, and 36 cents ($.3600) – the same as last year – is for the debt service fund. View details about the tax rate.

The maintenance and operations budget funds daily costs and recurring or consumable expenditures such as teacher and staff salaries, supplies, food, gas and utilities. The debt service fund is used to repay debt for longer-term capital improvements approved by voters through bond elections.