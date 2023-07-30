Local Duncanville TX filmmaker’s documentary about ADHD in African Americans Is Winning Awards

Facebook

(Dallas, TX, July 27, 2023) – David Brown, of Impact Films, has won a prestigious Award of Merit from The Impact DOCS Awards Competition. The award was given for David Brown’s exciting documentary, Breaking The Stigma: ADHD in African Americans, which sheds light on the lives of African Americans living with ADHD and clears up the myths and misconceptions around the disorder. It features an exceptional storyline, a large engaging cast, and amazing visuals.

“It was such an honor to receive this award, my goal with this documentary was to do something different, something I Don’t think had been talked about enough before. It was very personal to me as well because I was diagnosed with ADHD a long time ago and have overcome many obstacles despite that.”

Impact DOCS recognizes film, television, videography, and new media professionals who demonstrate exceptional achievement in craft and creativity and those who produce standout entertainment or contribute to profound social change. Documentaries were received from 30 countries, including veteran award-winning filmmakers and fresh new talent. Entries were judged by highly qualified and award-winning professionals in the film and television industry.

In winning an Impact DOCS award, Impact Films joins the ranks of other high-profile winners of this internationally respected award including the Oscar-winning director Louie Psihoyos for his 2016 Best of Show – Racing Extinction, Oscar winner Yael Melamede for (Dis)Honesty – The Truth About Lies, and Emmy Award winner Gerald Rafshoon for Endless Corridors narrated by Oscar winner Jeremy Irons and many more.

Rick Prickett, who chairs Impact DOCS, had this to say about the latest winners, “The judges and I were simply blown away by the variety and immensely important documentaries we screened. Impact DOCS is not an easy award to win. Entries are received from around the world from powerhouse companies to remarkable new talent. Impact DOCS help set the standard for craft and creativity as well as power catalysts for global change. The goal of Impact DOCS is to help winners achieve the recognition they deserve for their dedication and work.”

For more information call David Brown at 214-284-3561 or email bronze552@gmail.com.

Impact DOCS Awards is the newest member of the Global Film Awards (GFA) family of competitions that has been hosting competitions for 14 years. As one of the original trend-setting digital online competitions, GFA set the standard for this exciting new breed of film competitions. GFA’s Accolade Competition was named by MovieMagazine “…as one of the top 25 festivals worth the entry fee”.

It is truly international in scope offering filmmakers from large powerhouses like Disney, The Weinstein Company, Discovery, and Ridley Scott all the way to first-time filmmakers and students, the opportunity to receive valuable feedback from an impartial judging panel comprised of highly qualified and award-winning professionals in the industry. Often the first stop on the festival circuit, GFA award winners have gone on to win Oscars like the short doc “The Lady in Number Six” and “Mr. Hublot” as well as countless Emmys, Tellys, and more. Information about the Impact DOCS Awards and a list of past and recent winners can be found at www.ImpactDocsAwards.com

Source: Press Release