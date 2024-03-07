Important Eclipse Event Announcement for Ferris, Texas!

Facebook

Mark your calendars, Ferris! On April 8th, 2024, North America will be treated to a spectacular total solar eclipse. Ennis is set to experience the longest total darkness at an estimated 4 minutes and 23 seconds. With Ennis being a hotspot, neighboring communities, including Ferris, are expecting a surge in visitors ranging from 50,000 to 200,000 spectators! As we gear up for this spectacle, we want to ensure every citizen in Ferris has the chance to enjoy this rare event.

Traffic and Parking Advisory: Expect increased traffic on I-45 and other streets. Ferris DPS will be strictly enforcing parking laws and towing without a 48-hour notice. However, heavy congestion and delays should be expected and prepared for

Familiarize yourself with Texas Transportation Code.

Texas Transportation Code 545.302 Stopping, Standing, or parking prohibited in certain places.

(a) An operator may not stop, stand, or park a vehicle:

– on the roadway side of a vehicle stopped or parked at the edge – or curb of a street.

– on a sidewalk.

– in an intersection.

– on a crosswalk.

– Within 15 feet of a fire hydrant.

– Within 20 feet of an intersection

Texas Transportation Code 545.305 Removal of Unlawfully Stopped Vehicle

(a) A peace officer may remove or require the operator or a person in charge of a vehicle to move a vehicle from a highway or street, the width between the boundary lines of a publicly maintained way

Any part of which is open to the public for vehicular travel, if the vehicle is:

– Unattended on a bridge, viaduct, or causeway

– Unlawfully parked and blocking the entrance to a private driveway

– Vehicle is left unattended and there are reasonable grounds to believe the vehicle has been abandoned for longer than 48 hours

is, in the opinion of the officer, a hazard, interferes with a normal function of a governmental agency, or because of a catastrophe, emergency, or unusual circumstance is imperiled.

Private Property: If a vehicle is parked on your property without consent, whether it’s your home or business, you can request a tow truck at the owner’s expense.

If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to the Ferris Department of Public Safety at 972-928-5572.