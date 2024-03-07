Annie Spreads Sunshine at Winspear Opera House March 14-17

Facebook

Annie, the beloved musical starring a redheaded orphan whose optimistic spirit wins the hearts of a wealthy businessman and U. S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt during the Depression era, opens March 14 at the Winspear Opera House. The classic musical will be presented by the AT&T Performing Arts Center as part of their 2023-2024 Broadway at the Center series. Annie runs through March 17 with the final performance a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m..

Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie first won the hearts of Americans as a comic strip heroine, and went on to remind generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner. The best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production–just as you remember it and just when we need it most.

North American Tour of Annie

The North American Tour of Annie is directed by Jenn Thompson, and features the iconic book and score, written by Tony Award®-winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way. Annie runs 2 hours 45 minutes, including one intermission.

The AT&T PAC is also hosting a Kids Night On Broadway for Annie, which includes lots of activities and pre-show programming before the curtain on Friday, March 15, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the March 15 show are discounted with the code ANNIEKNOB for a BOGO free offer.

Kids’ Night on Broadway

Kids’ Night on Broadway (KNOB) introduces young people to the magic of live theatre and makes Broadway more affordable for families. Parents who purchase an adult ticket to a Kids’ Night performance receive a child’s ticket for free.

“KNOB” performances will include a variety of pre-show family activities, including pet adoptions. Activities also include: Girl Scouts; North Texas Reptile Rescue; Operation Kindness; “You’re never fully dressed without a smile” accessory making station; Win some Daddy War-‘bucks’ at the word search station; “Tomorrow” community thought wall; KLTY Radio Station; and the Dallas Library Book Bike where kids can check out books and sign up for library cards.

For more information or to purchase tickets to Annie, please visit attpac.org.