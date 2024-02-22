Hat Creek Burger Company Features Healthy Options

Facebook

The Hat Creek Burger Company in Mansfield invites those of us trying to eat healthier in 2024 to try their new healthy options like the seasonal salad offerings. Since eating healthier was one of my (many) New Year’s resolutions, I decided to take them up on the offer. The LTO Seasonal Strawberry Fields Salad is not only loaded with antioxidants, it’s also delicious. Press materials described the salad as “a vibrant medley of fresh strawberries, creamy goat cheese crumbles, crisp mixed greens, toasted pecans, and a tangy balsamic vinaigrette (with their) signature croutons.”

Even without the health benefits, the strawberry fields salad is a good buy. It’s reasonably priced at only $9.95 and, surprisingly, large enough for two of us to share. I also ordered their cobb salad (mixed greens, boiled egg, avocado, bacon and blue cheese crumbles) with ranch dressing. It was also priced at $9.95, and large enough for two people to share.

Hat Creek Burger Company Locations

There are 26 Texas locations since the first brick and mortar store opened in Austin in 2009. The closest Hat Creek for Focus Daily News readers is 3321 Broad Street in Mansfield. The restaurant opened in Oct. 2019 on Broad Street, just off the 360 South Toll Road, and features a drive through, large patio and indoor dining areas, and a large playground that stayed busy during my recent visit.

Of course, burgers like the Big Hat (double meat cheeseburger) and Little Hat (single patty cheeseburger) are still the best sellers at Hat Creek Burger Company. Popular sides include the fried pickles and the new chips and queso offering. The company’s goal in adding salads and bowls to the menu is to expand their selection of healthy options too offer something for everyone.

Hat Creek Burger Company believes in supporting local charities like Foster Village, a nonprofit they started supporting last May in honor of National Foster Care Month. They partnered with Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons to kick off the Giveback Burger campaign-with $1 from each burger sold in May and June going to the Austin-based nonprofit. At the end of the donation period, Hat Creek was thrilled to donate $20,000 to the Foster Village team as they continue their efforts in supporting local foster families.

Supporting Mansfield ISD

In addition to their efforts with Foster Village, Hat Creek offers local schools the opportunity to host Spirit Nights at their preferred location where a portion of proceeds are donated back to the school. The Mansfield location has supported multiple spirit nights for local schools and organizations, along with their HIM Food Bank donation that helped feed approx. 6,000 people. They have also supported Mansfield HS with food donations during sporting events (soccer/baseball/softball/track).

The company provided additional community support with their Mansfield Band Sponsorship, Janett Brockett Elementary PTA Sponsorship, and Martha Reid Elementary food donation. The JL Boren Elementary School, Judy Miller Elementary School, and Emma Nash Elementary School received bookmark coupon donations.

For more information about Hat Creek Burger Company in Mansfield please visit hatcreekburgers.com/restaurants/Mansfield or call 817-405-2979.