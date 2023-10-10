Halloween’s Ultimate Cocktail- HEIDI’S BLACK MAGIC-RITA.

Heidi's Black Magic-Rita
Heidi's Black Magic-Rita Photo Courtesy Patron

Did you get your coveted invite to Heid Klum’s epic Halloween party? I’m sure mine was lost in the mail. So, we have the next big thing, a recipe for the ultimate Halloween cocktail perfect for your own Halloween party.

There’s no doubt that year after year, Heidi Klum reveals the most epic costume at her iconic Halloween parties. Just as Heidi Klum raises the bar with her Halloween costumes, PATRÓN raises the bar with bold innovations in tequila and cocktail recipes. Together, in the pursuit of reaching new heights, PATRÓN EL ALTO – this year’s Presenting Sponsor for Heidi’s iconic NYC Halloween party – and the queen of Halloween have collaborated to create the official cocktail for this year’s celebration: HEIDI’S BLACK MAGIC-RITA.

HEIDI’S BLACK MAGIC-RITA is inspired by the spookiness of Halloween and some of Heidi’s favorite ingredients. With PATRÓN EL ALTO as the hero ingredient, HEIDI’S BLACK MAGIC-RITA is a prestigious take on the classic margarita. A truly one-of-a-kind cocktail, the remarkably sweet and smooth profile perfectly complements the subtle notes of honey, caramel and vanilla that pair flawlessly with blackberry and lime.

“As soon as I am done with my Halloween party, I start thinking about ways to make the next one even better. This year, I have teamed up with PATRÓN EL ALTO to create a delicious and fun cocktail for the party,” said Heidi Klum.

“We crafted the HEIDI’S BLACK MAGIC-RITA, blending PATRÓN EL ALTO with blackberry and lime for a premium, spooky twist on the classic margarita.  I can’t wait for people to try this at the party, but it is also simple to make at home, complete with black lava salt rim, so I hope you’ll be sipping my BLACK MAGIC-RITA with PATRÓN EL ALTO all month long.”

HEIDI’S BLACK MAGIC-RITA WITH PATRÓN EL ALTO

Recipe:

2 oz PATRÓN EL ALTO

1 oz blackberry syrup

1 oz fresh lime juice

2 drops of Scrappy’s Fire Water Tincture

Black lava salt

Preparation:

In a shaker combine PATRÓN EL ALTO, blackberry syrup, lime juice, and ice and shake. Strain and pour over ice in a rocks glass with a black salt rim. Top with two drops of fire water tincture and a sugar spider web garnish.

Blackberry Syrup:

In a small saucepan, mix one cup of sugar, one cup of water with five large blackberries. Simmer and let the sugar melt. Once the blackberries are soft, muddle them with the back of a spoon. Strain through a fine mesh strainer and let cool.

Sugar Spider Web Garnish:

Combine 1 ¼ cups of sugar, ¼ cup of light corn syrup, and ¼ cup of water with muddled blackberries in a small saucepan. Start on low heat and periodically whisk to increase temperature. Using a candy thermometer, bring the mixture to 300 degrees. Place the saucepan in an ice bath and bring it down to 275 degrees. Using a fork, spin your cobweb design by drizzling the mixture over parchment in your desired shape.

Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay
