Grand Prairie Possible Road Rage Leaves One Person in Critical Condition

Grand Prairie Police Ask For Help

GRAND PRAIRIE – A possible road rage incident left one person in critical condition Friday night. It happened between 7:30 and 8 p.m. on the eastbound side of I-20 between State Highway 161 and Carrier Parkway.

Reports said the victim, whose name has not been released, was heading east on I-20 when the suspect opened fire. The injured driver was taken to a local trauma center.

Witnesses said the person who fired the gunshots was driving a white vehicle. It was described as possibly a hatchback with a woman sitting in the front passenger seat. The suspect was identified as a Hispanic male.

Road Rage On The Rise

Road rage has been a trend this year on Texas roadways and Carsurance reports road rage is the leading cause of accidents. Additionally, over one-third of road rage cases involve firearms. Statistics also show that at least 30 murders are attributed to road rage every year. Eight out of 10 drivers experience road rage and two out of three traffic fatalities occur due to aggressive driving.

Teenage boys are most likely to exhibit signs of road rage and statistically speaking, men are more prone to road rage than women. In a survey, 56% of men reported feeling intense anger while driving on a daily basis, compared to 44% of women. Men also seem to be at the receiving end of aggressive driving behavior more often than women. In a second survey, roughly 39% of men have been a victim of road rage, compared to 29% of women, according to carsurance.net.

The Grand Prairie police are asking for your help in solving this possible road rage case. Police are requesting anyone who saw the shooter or any drivers aggressively driving in the I-20 location around the time of the shooting call the Grand Prairie Police Department at 972-237-8790.

The Grand Prairie Crime Stoppers are also offering up to $2,500 for the possible arrest of the suspect. Anonymous tips to Grand Prairie Crime Stoppers can be left at 972-988-8477.

