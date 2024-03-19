Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk Unveils Exclusive Package for Spring Getaways

Facebook

San Antonio, Texas (March 18, 2023) – Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk, a luxury hotel located on San Antonio’s famous River Walk and next to Hemisfair Park, announces its spring travel offerings for travelers and local staycationers. The hotel is debuting the “Bed and Breakfast” and “Park and Stay” packages to help travelers make the most of their day on the River Walk.

“Our team is delighted to unveil unparalleled spring getaway opportunities for our guests,” said Philip Stamm, Area Vice President and General Manager of Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk. “Nestled in the heart of San Antonio, guests can take advantage of our pleasant weather, incredible location, and top-tier amenities like our spacious rooftop pool with exclusive poolside food and beverage service.”

When guests book a spring getaway, they can take advantage of either the “Bed and Breakfast” or “Park and Stay” promotions. The “Bed and Breakfast” offer includes accommodations in one of the hotel’s newly renovated rooms paired with daily breakfast for two and a guaranteed late checkout of 1 p.m. The

The “Park and Stay” package offers guests inclusive self-parking for those eager to explore San Antonio’s charm without the hassle. Both promotions are available by visiting the hotel’s website at grandhyattsanantonio.com, selecting the preferred visit dates, and clicking the “Bed and Breakfast” or “Park and Stay” tabs.

Also available through ResortPass.com, Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk provides day pass opportunities to its on-site TopGolf Swing Suite, accommodating up to eight guests at a time.

The virtual golf simulator bays are powered by Full Swing technology and feature traditional Topgolf target games paired with other fun virtual gaming experiences, including Zombie dodgeball, hockey, baseball, football, carnival games, and more. The Topgolf Swing Suite provides dedicated food and beverage service available from Bar Rojo between 12 p.m. and 12 a.m.

Serving as a connection between the world-famous River Walk and Hemisfair Park, the hotel is centrally located among downtown’s vibrant culture, history, and entertainment, providing the perfect destination for a spring getaway to San Antonio.

Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk provides easy access to the downtown’s famous attractions right outside its doorstep. Guests can easily explore La Villita, a historic attraction featuring cobblestones and 18th-century buildings; Esquire Tavern, a James Beard Award nominee and home to the longest wooden bar top in Texas. It is also near premier shopping opportunities at River Center Mall and Market Square, as well as several parks and museums, including Travis Park, the DoSeum, Witte Museum, McNay Art Museum, San Antonio Museum of Art, and others.

For more information or to book a getaway to Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk, please visit GrandHyattSanAntonio.com, or call 210 224 1234.

About Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk

Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk is located on San Antonio’s magical River Walk and is conveniently situated adjacent to the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. One-thousand-and-three luxurious guest rooms capture the essence of the vibrant city with modern comforts and pampering amenities. One-hundred-and-fifteen thousand square feet of expansive indoor and outdoor meeting space combine state-of-the-art technology with high-tech special effects to accommodate all types of meetings and events.

The hotel features a heated rooftop pool; the Terrace on 5th open-air green space providing relaxing lounge chairs and sweeping views of the city; a fully equipped 24-hour StayFit@Hyatt gym with the latest cardio machines, Peloton™ bikes and free weights in the fitness center; two Topgolf® Swing Suite indoor simulator bays, featuring a variety of virtual games powered by Full Swing technology; Bar Rojo, a casual-yet-upscale lounge experience offering delicious breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily; Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse; as well as Perks Coffee shop, open 24 hours.

Connected by a foot bridge to the Alamodome, Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk provides unforgettable experiences for families, guests, and groups in the Alamo City. The hotel is located right next to Hemisfair Park which is home to the Tower of the Americas, the Institute of Texan Cultures, and the Yanaguana Garden, a part of the park’s revitalization that provides a beautifully landscaped outdoor wonderland for kids and adults.

Guests can also easily explore the world-famous Alamo, family-friendly museums and attractions, iconic riverside restaurants, and historic downtown shops all within walking distance from the hotel. For more information on Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk or Bar Rojo, please call (210) 224-1234 or visit sanantonio.grand.hyatt.com, follow @GrandHyattSanAntonio on Facebook, @grandhyattsariverwalk on Tik Tok, @grandhyattsa on Instagram and Twitter, and tag photos on #LivingGrand.

About Grand Hyatt

Around the world, Grand Hyatt hotels unlock the extraordinary in every moment by creating experiences beyond expectation. Located at the crossroads of local culture and global business within major gateway cities and resort destinations, each Grand Hyatt hotel is uniquely designed to reflect its own distinct environment and provides a hub for travelers and locals alike. Grand Hyatt hotels exemplify the pursuit of life lived grandly offering guests superior service, first-class accommodations and an abundance of options within a multicultural backdrop of dramatic architecture and innovative design. Grand Hyatt

properties boast inventive restaurants, luxury spas, fitness centers, and business and meeting facilities.

Grand Hyatt hotels stand to make every moment memorable through their commitment to living grand every day. For additional information or to make a reservation, please visit grandhyatt.com. Follow @GrandHyatt on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with #GoGrand.