Get Your Irish On: Shamrockin’ St. Patrick’s Day Cocktails

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0
St. Patrick's Day Cocktails

As St. Patrick’s Day rolls around, so does the opportunity for a wee bit of cocktail magic! Dive into the spirited world of St. Patrick’s Day cocktails, where every sip is a taste of Irish charm. From the enchanting Irish Coffee to the mischievously green St. Patrick’s Day Sour, these drinks are like a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow – except you don’t have to dodge any leprechauns to enjoy them! So raise a glass, channel your inner Irish, and let the shenanigans begin!

A Dublin Drop

Jeptha Creed bourbon bottle and Guiness bottle
Dublin Drop Courtesy photo

Ingredients

2 oz Jeptha Creed Straight 4-Grain Bourbon
3/4 oz Irish Cream
4 oz Guinness Stout
2 oz Plastic Shot Cup

Instructions

Fill pint glass with Guinness Stout. In a shot glass, combine Jeptha Creed Whiskey and Irish Cream. Once the foam has subsided a bit drop the shot glass into the beer glass. Drink immediately! (Before the cream has had a chance to curdle).”

St. Patrick’s Day Sour

Clonakilty bottle with cocktail
Saint Patrick’s Day Sour courtesy photo

Ingredients

2 oz Clonakilty Doable Oak Irish Whiskey
.75 oz lemon juice
.75 oz Demerara syrup
1 egg white
Irish porter float (recommended
Guinness)
Lemon peel Garnish

Directions

All ingredients in shaker minus the porter
Do a dry shake first for 15 sec (no ice)
Add ice shake for 15 sec
Double strain into rocks glass with large rock
Let settle for 1 min
Add porter float.
Garnish

Think Green

bottle of pistacchio crema with cocktail
Courtesy photo

1.25 oz Bottega Pistacchio Liqueur
2.25 oz Vodka
1 dash absinthe

Method: Combine all ingredients in shaker tin with ice. Shake until tins are frosted. Chill the martini glass and garnish with coconut flakes. Fine strain cocktail into the martini glass. Garnish with crushed pistachio pieces.

Ballotin Grasshopper

pale green cocktail
Grasshopper courtesy photo

1.5 oz Ballotin Chocolate Mint Whiskey
Splash of creme de menthe
2 oz milk

Method: Shake with ice. Strain into a coupe glass.

PROPER IRISH REDHEAD

orange and yellow layered drink

2 oz Proper No. Twelve
Splash of sour mix
Top with blood orange juice

Directions: In a Collins glass, pour 2 oz Proper No. Twelve and a splash of sour mix over ice.Top with blood orange juice.  Garnish with a fresh orange slice.

PROPER GOLD

gold beverage in highball glasses

2 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple
.5 oz house made ginger syrup
.75 fresh lemon juice
2 dash angostura bitters

Directions: Sweet and refreshing shaken cocktail with a hint of spice. Served over ice. Garnished with an expressed lemon peel and candied ginger.

PROPER IRISH APPLE CIDER

2 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple
4 Cups Apple Cider
6 Sticks of Cinnamon
4 Tablespoons Nutmeg
10 Cloves
Orange Zest & Twist

Directions: Over heat, combine Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple, apple cider, cinnamon sticks, nutmeg, cloves and fresh orange zest. Pour into a heat-protected mug, garnish with an orange twist and enjoy warm.

Kahlúa Irish Espresso Martini

The espresso martini craze isn’t going anywhere; switch it up with Jameson Irish Whiskey for the perfect St. Patrick’s Eve weekend sip.

bottle of Kahlua and Jameson with espresso martini

Ingredients:

● 1 oz Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur

● 1 oz Jameson Irish Whiskey

● 1 oz Espresso Coffee (Instant espresso or cold brew works too!)

● 3 Whole Coffee Beans for garnish

 

How to mix:

● Fill your cocktail shaker with ice.

● Add Kahlúa, Jameson Irish Whiskey, and espresso.

● Shake together for 15 – 20 seconds, until it’s nice and foamy and the espresso is chilled.

● Double strain into a cocktail glass (to get rid of the ice chips), not forgetting the iconic velvety foam.

● Add 3 coffee beans on top, for the luck of the Irish!

 

 

Spicy Key Lime Margarita Mocktail

margarita glass with green can

Ingredients:

4oz Mingle Mocktails Key Lime Margarita

Fresh Jalapeno slices

Fresh lime wedges

Method: Pour chilled Mingle Key Lime Margarita over ice, add 2-3 slices of fresh jalapeno and garnish with lime wedge.

Previous articlePublic Utility Commission of Texas Secures $­­­94,773 in Refunds and Bill Credits for Texas Consumers in Second Quarter
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers. Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies. Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation
Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.