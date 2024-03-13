Get Your Irish On: Shamrockin’ St. Patrick’s Day Cocktails

Facebook

As St. Patrick’s Day rolls around, so does the opportunity for a wee bit of cocktail magic! Dive into the spirited world of St. Patrick’s Day cocktails, where every sip is a taste of Irish charm. From the enchanting Irish Coffee to the mischievously green St. Patrick’s Day Sour, these drinks are like a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow – except you don’t have to dodge any leprechauns to enjoy them! So raise a glass, channel your inner Irish, and let the shenanigans begin!



A Dublin Drop

Ingredients

2 oz Jeptha Creed Straight 4-Grain Bourbon

3/4 oz Irish Cream

4 oz Guinness Stout

2 oz Plastic Shot Cup

Instructions

Fill pint glass with Guinness Stout. In a shot glass, combine Jeptha Creed Whiskey and Irish Cream. Once the foam has subsided a bit drop the shot glass into the beer glass. Drink immediately! (Before the cream has had a chance to curdle).”

St. Patrick’s Day Sour

Ingredients

2 oz Clonakilty Doable Oak Irish Whiskey

.75 oz lemon juice

.75 oz Demerara syrup

1 egg white

Irish porter float (recommended

Guinness)

Lemon peel Garnish

Directions

All ingredients in shaker minus the porter

Do a dry shake first for 15 sec (no ice)

Add ice shake for 15 sec

Double strain into rocks glass with large rock

Let settle for 1 min

Add porter float.

Garnish

Think Green

1.25 oz Bottega Pistacchio Liqueur

2.25 oz Vodka

1 dash absinthe

Method: Combine all ingredients in shaker tin with ice. Shake until tins are frosted. Chill the martini glass and garnish with coconut flakes. Fine strain cocktail into the martini glass. Garnish with crushed pistachio pieces.

Ballotin Grasshopper

1.5 oz Ballotin Chocolate Mint Whiskey

Splash of creme de menthe

2 oz milk

Method: Shake with ice. Strain into a coupe glass.

PROPER IRISH REDHEAD

2 oz Proper No. Twelve

Splash of sour mix

Top with blood orange juice

Directions: In a Collins glass, pour 2 oz Proper No. Twelve and a splash of sour mix over ice.Top with blood orange juice. Garnish with a fresh orange slice.

PROPER GOLD

2 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple

.5 oz house made ginger syrup

.75 fresh lemon juice

2 dash angostura bitters

Directions: Sweet and refreshing shaken cocktail with a hint of spice. Served over ice. Garnished with an expressed lemon peel and candied ginger.

PROPER IRISH APPLE CIDER

2 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple

4 Cups Apple Cider

6 Sticks of Cinnamon

4 Tablespoons Nutmeg

10 Cloves

Orange Zest & Twist

Directions: Over heat, combine Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple, apple cider, cinnamon sticks, nutmeg, cloves and fresh orange zest. Pour into a heat-protected mug, garnish with an orange twist and enjoy warm.

Kahlúa Irish Espresso Martini

The espresso martini craze isn’t going anywhere; switch it up with Jameson Irish Whiskey for the perfect St. Patrick’s Eve weekend sip.

Ingredients:

● 1 oz Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur

● 1 oz Jameson Irish Whiskey

● 1 oz Espresso Coffee (Instant espresso or cold brew works too!)

● 3 Whole Coffee Beans for garnish

How to mix:

● Fill your cocktail shaker with ice.

● Add Kahlúa, Jameson Irish Whiskey, and espresso.

● Shake together for 15 – 20 seconds, until it’s nice and foamy and the espresso is chilled.

● Double strain into a cocktail glass (to get rid of the ice chips), not forgetting the iconic velvety foam.

● Add 3 coffee beans on top, for the luck of the Irish!

Spicy Key Lime Margarita Mocktail

Ingredients:

4oz Mingle Mocktails Key Lime Margarita

Fresh Jalapeno slices

Fresh lime wedges

Method: Pour chilled Mingle Key Lime Margarita over ice, add 2-3 slices of fresh jalapeno and garnish with lime wedge.

–