DeSoto City Council Unanimously Approves Reimagined Nance Farm Master Plan, Emphasizing Community Involvement and Historic Preservation

DESOTO –The DeSoto City Council recently concluded its agenda with a discussion on the reimagined Nance Farm Master Plan. A presentation outlined the project’s progress, culminating in the unanimous approval of the Nance Farm Master Plan Order Amendment for PD-145.

The presentation detailed the project’s history, starting with the completion of the current Nance Farm Master Plan in April 2009, which was proposed and designed by the community. Community input has been integral, with four meetings held since July 6, 2023, to gather feedback and refine the plan.

Recent developments include a secondary survey sent to residents, with a focus on desired community services at the reimagined Nance Farm. Responses highlighted a vision for art classes, festivals, and contemplation areas, replacing the amphitheater with landscaped trees. Concerns over noise were raised, but potential solutions were proposed.

Residents expressed excitement about the farm’s history and restoration, and the new nature-focused amenities it will bring to the area. Public comment from Jim White, who initially had concerns but now supports the project, highlighted the city’s collaboration with the neighborhood.

The Texas Historical Commission emphasized the importance of the existing water tower, proposing three options for its restoration instead of demolition. Construction estimates for the project are currently just under $6 million, with the possibility of using Hotel Occupancy Tax proceeds for historic restoration. Further refinements to the plan will be made as the design process progresses.

