From Classic to Creative: National Margarita Day Inspires New Ways to Enjoy the Classic Cocktail!

watermelon margaritas
Photo credit Fletch Azul

On National Margarita Day, it’s time to celebrate by grabbing your blender, dusting off those cocktail glasses, and let’s celebrate this national treasure with a twist – or maybe just a little extra triple sec. After all, on National Margarita Day, the only thing on the rocks should be the ice in your glass! Cheers to the ultimate excuse for a fiesta that’s shaken, stirred, and enjoyed with some tasty chips, salsa, and tacos.

 

The Noble-Rita

margarita

Recipe:

2oz Casa Noble Blanco Tequila

1oz agave nectar

1oz Lime Juice

Ice

Lime wedges for garnishing

Salt (optional)

Directions:Place ingredients except the lime wedge into a shaker with ice

Shake until chilled

Strain into a glass (salt rim optional)

Garnish with a lime wedge

Mi Campo Margarita

 

salsa tray shots of tequila and a margarita
Photo credit Mi Campo

Recipe:

2oz Tequila Mi Campo Blanco

½ oz orange liqueur

1/2oz Agave nectar

1oz fresh lime juice

Ice

Lime wedges for garnish

Salt (optional)

Directions:

Measure all ingredients and combine them in a cocktail shaker with ice

Shake and strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass

Garnish with a lime wedge

Italicus Margarita

Ingredients:

1 part Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto
1 part Tequila Blanco
½ part lime juice
1 bar spoon agave nectar

Directions: Shake and serve straight up in a coupette. Garnish with lime zest or green olives.

Mango Margarita

 

1.5 oz Gracias a Dios Mango Mezcal
0.5oz Bauchant Orange Liqueur
0.75oz lime juice
0.25oz lemon juice
0.5oz agave syrup

Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake and strain over fresh ice into a double rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Blood Moon Margarita

blood moon margaritas

Ingredients

1.5oz Astral Tequila Blanco
1.5oz Fresh Blood Orange Juice
0.5oz Fresh Lime Juice
1 tsp Agave Nectar
Top with Sparkling Blood Orange Soda
Garnish: Dehydrated Blood Orange Wheel

Glassware: Rocks Glass

Preparation: Combine Astral Tequila Blanco, blood orange juice, lime juice and agave in a cocktail shaker. Add ice, shake and strain into an ice filled rocks glass. Top with sparkling blood orange soda and garnish with a dehydrated blood orange slice.

Grand Margarita

Grand Marnier Grand Margartia

Ingredients:

1 part Grand Marnier® Cordon Rouge (an exceptional blend of fine cognac and bitter orange liqueur)

1 part Tequila

.5 part Fresh Lime Juice

Ice cubes

Lime Garnish

 

Method: Fill a wide, shallow dish with 2-3 mm of fine salt. Cut a lime in half at the width and rub around half of the rim of a margarita glass. Cut a thin, crosswise slice from one of the lime halves for garnish. Holding glass upside down, dip wet half delicately into the salt. Shake Grand Marnier, tequila and lime juice with ice in a cocktail shaker. Strain into glass and apply lime garnish to the rim.

Prickly Pear & Agave Margarita Crafted by Manny Hinojosa

Prickly Pear & Agave Margarita

Ingredients:

1 ½ parts Tequila CAZADORES Blanco (Made with 100% Blue Weber Agave)

¼ oz. St. Germain

1 oz. lime juice

¾ oz. agave nectar

1 oz. Fresh Prickly Pear Puree

Manny’s Salt Rim

Method:

In a mixing glass, add all the ingredients with ice, shake and serve on the rocks (salt rim optional). Garnish with a lime wedge.

 

Some Like ‘Em Hot, Spicy Margaritas

The Jalapeno Avocado Margarita

jalapeno avocado margarita

4 oz. Tequila Bribón Blanco

2 oz. Agave nectar (cut 50/50 with water)
2 oz. Fresh squeezed lime juice
1/2 avocado, peeled and mashed
2 slices jalapeño
Lime wheels, for garnish

Fill two rocks glasses with ice. Place ripe avocado, and jalapeno slices in a cocktail shaker. Muddle ingredients until they’re thoroughly mashed. Add the remaining ingredients to the cocktail shaker and shake vigorously. Strain into the two rocks glasses. Garnish with the remaining lime wheels.

Blood Orange Margarita

blood orange margaritas

Ingredients

1 ½ oz. Tequila CAZADORES Blanco or Reposado (Made with 100% Blue Weber Agave)

1 oz. agave nectar or simple syrup

¾ oz. Fresh lime juice

¾ oz. Perfect Puree Blood Orange concentrate

Method: In a blender combine all the ingredients with a full scoop of ice, blend and serve in a 12 oz. glass. Garnish with a slice of orange, Manny Salt rim. *Manny’s Salt: Salt flavored with guajillo and pasilla chili peppers, hibiscus, sugar and lime.

Tamarind Chipotle Margarita

Cazadores blanco tequila bottle and margarita with tamarind

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Tequila CAZADORES Blanco (Made with 100% Blue Weber Agave)

1 oz. Lime Juice

¾ oz. Agave Nectar

1 oz. Tamarind Puree

Chipotle Salt Rim

Method: In a mixing glass, add all the ingredients with ice, shake and serve on the rocks (salt rim optional). Garnish with a lime wedge.

PATRÓN Spicy Margarita

margaritas with Patron bottle

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Patrón Silver infused with jalapeño*

.5 oz Flavor puree (blood orange, mango or fresh beet)

3 oz Lime juice

Salt rim

Lime wedge and sliced jalapeño for garnish

Method:

Combine all ingredients over ice in a shaker. Shake and strain into a salt rimmed double old fashioned glass.

*Patrón Silver infused with jalapeño: Add 2 whole jalapeños cut down the middle and deseeded into 1 bottle of Patrón Silver. Let rest for 12 hours.

Herradura Mango y Chile Margarita

Herradura Mango Chile margarita

2 oz. Tequila Herradura Silver
½ oz. Beet Juice
¾ oz. Agave Nectar (to taste)
1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
1 Slice Habanero Pepper
Mango Cubes, Muddled

Directions: Muddle yellow mango cubes in a shaker. Add all remaining ingredients, including slide of Habanero. Top with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a mango slice.

Dos Hombres Spicy Grapefruit

spicy grapefruit margarita with limes

2oz. Dos Hombres Mezcal
2 oz. Grapefruit Juice
3/4 oz. Lime Juice
Chili Powder

Directions: Pour 2 oz. of Dos Hombres Mezcal into a rocks glass with 2 oz. of grapefruit juice. Mix with 3/4 oz. of lime. Add a dash of chili powder and shake. Enjoy

Turmeric Margarita

 

Ingredients

1.5oz Astral Tequila Blanco
0.75oz Fresh Lime Juice
0.75oz Peppercorn-Honey Syrup
Pinch of Turmeric Powder
Garnish: Turmeric Powder

Glassware: Rocks Glass

Preparation: Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker, add ice and shake. Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass and garnish with turmeric powder.

 

SPICY CUCUMBER JALAPEÑO MARGARITA

Ingredients

1.5 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila

.75 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

.25 oz. Simple Syrup

2 Cucumber Slices

1 Jalapeno Slice

Garnish: Cucumber Wheel and Jalapeño Slice

Instructions: Combine all ingredients into a tin shaker. Muddle cucumber/jalapeño. Add ice, shake vigorously and fine strain into a small rocks glass. Add fresh ice and garnish.

NOTE – For a Smoky variation, swap out Casamigos Blanco Tequila for Casamigos Mezcal Joven.

Crank Up The Blender

Flecha Azul Frozen Watermelon Flecharita

2 oz Flecha Azul Tequila Blanco

1/2 oz Agave syrup

1/2 oz Fresh lime juice

2 Dashes of Angostura bitters

1-2 handfuls of watermelon cubes

Directions: Add two handfuls of ice and watermelon cubes into a blender and blend until it’s a chunky texture – do not over blend. Add remaining ingredients and give one or 2 quick blends. Pour into a rocks glass and garnish with a watermelon wedge

 

