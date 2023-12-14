Festive Holiday Menus Entice Busy Shoppers

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The holiday season might be the “season to be jolly,” but for most of us, it’s also an event packed, sometimes stressful time. Trying to finish all the shopping and planning for family gatherings before Christmas Eve can take away our joy, but local restaurants are ready to help with festive holiday meals only a phone call away.

Cotton Patch Cafe

The Cotton Patch Café, including the Cedar Hill location, offers to make your holiday dinner hassle-free with Homestyle for the Holidays Chef-Made Meals. Meals start at $45, with a complete holiday spread for smaller gatherings (up to six people) for $ 99, or the Ultimate Holiday Spread that serves up to 12 for $169. Order online or call 817-527-8584 from now to Dec. 19, with pickup available from Dec. 20 to Dec. 24 (before 2 p.m. Cotton Patch Café is closed on Christmas Day.

Immerse yourself in the festive holiday spirit at Klyde Warren Park now through the end of the year, where Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs food truck offers an array of delectable holiday treats. They’re available every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from (11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.). Treats include the Frosted Funnel ($9.50) and Fried S’mores ($7).

Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs Food Trucks

For those hosting family and friends for the holidays, place an order for Fletcher’s famous Original State Fair Corny Dogs and pick up at Klyde Warren Park during normal operating hours. Six varieties are available for purchase at the Fletcher’s food truck on the Southwest side of Klyde Warren Park (across from Mi Cocina), 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas.

In Texas, it’s not the holidays without tamales! The long-standing tradition of gathering to make the delicious masa treat filled with variations of veggies, meats and cheeses is a quintessential celebration. If you’re running short on time this year, let the El Fenis culinary team bring a fiesta of flavor to your table.

Choose between rich and savory Beef or Pork Adobado Tamales ($29/dozen), crafted with the authentic taste that El Fenix is known for. Sauce options include Chili Con Carne, Queso, Sour cream, tomatillo, or Ranchero at an additional cost. Add a whole Lemon Pie ($28) for a special dessert. Visit elfenix.com for more information.

STIRR Hosts Festive Holiday Brunch

The restaurant is hosting its first annual Santa Brunch this holiday season, with the last one this Sat. Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Get ready for a ho-ho-whole lot of fun at STIRR when the “Ai Black Santa” makes his Saturday morning stops in Dallas. He’s bringing his merry vibes and soulful spirit to STIRR’s festive Santa brunch. Delightful surprises are also on the menu, including: Free Santa Portraits: Skip the hectic mall lines and meet Santa while capturing the magic of the moment with a complimentary photo! STIRR’s photographer will give you a QR code to access the photos shortly after the event.

Delicious Brunch: Savor a special brunch experience made to please the whole family. From classic Chicken & Grits to our GIANT cinnamon roll, there is something for everyone. Naughty Holiday Drinks include the Cozy Cabin maple bacon Old Fashioned and Rudolph’s Spritzer large format to share with friends. Nearest location to Best Southwest cities is Deep Ellum, they also have one in Addison. For information visit STIRRrestaurants.com.

The Finch

(including the Grand Prairie location) is also hosting their first annual Breakfast with Santa on Sundays in December, with the last one Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. -12 noon. Join The Finch for a festive morning brunch that includes an unlimited Hot Cocoa Bar:⁠ Build your own hot cocoa with a variety of toppings to capture and warm the heart.⁠ Breakfast with Santa: Skip the hectic mall lines and meet Santa while capturing the magic of the moment with a complimentary photo! Their talented photographer will give you a QR code to access the photos shortly after the event. Visit thefinchrestaurants.com.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Their restaurants (both Plano and Fort Worth locations) feature a new holiday menu that’s available through Jan. 2. Featured cocktail: Champagne Cosmo (Ketel One Citroen Vodka / Cointreau / lime and cranberry juices / champagne foam / cranberry dust) and Starter: Shaved Brussels Sprouts and Spinach Salad – Craisins / toasted pumpkin seeds / Parmesan cheese / orange-cranberry vinaigrette.

Entrees include a NY Strip with Crispy Shrimp; Grilled 14-ounce strip / colossal shrimp / sticky hot honey / side; and Grilled Sea Scallops–Sundried tomato basil beurre blanc / winter grain salad. A Braised Pork Shank–Carnitas style / pan sauce / toasted pumpkin seeds / pickled red onions / Parmesan mashed potatoes / charred carrots is also available. Dessert includes a Chocolate and Peanut Butter Pie–Drizzled with warm chocolate sauce. Visit firebirdsrestaurants.com for more information.

Village Burger Bar

All four locations of Village Burger Bar, including the one in West Village, are celebrating National Sangria Day all month long. Every weekend turns into a party with an irresistible offer of their unique blend of refreshing sangria at just $4 per glass and $12 per bottle every Saturday. Join us in sipping our tantalizing sangria perfectly paired with our legendary burgers for a match made in flavor paradise.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and Legacy West’s Spanish-style restaurant, Bulla Gastrobar, is home to a number of seasonal and festive cocktails for the holidays. Enjoy the rich, spiced flavors of the holidays with Bulla’s limited-time Holiday Spiced Horchata, a traditional sweet drink from Valencia, available through Dec. 31. Stop by on Dec. 20, for National Sangria Day to try different variations of traditional Spanish Sangria, including red, white and Sangria de Cerveza with Estrella Damm Beer.

Maggiano’s Little Italy Offers Festive Holiday Menu

Delicious options for upscale winter gatherings include family-style dine-in, several carryout options, and winter menu features at Maggiano’s in December. Their doors are open to anyone who doesn’t feel like turning on the oven this Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day. From now to New Year’s Eve, guests can dine in at Maggiano’s for an extravagant three-course holiday menu featuring refined Italian classics.

“The holiday season is something we do exceptionally well at Maggiano’s because at the heart and soul of this time of year is food and family: two foundational areas of our brand for over 30 years,” said Larry Konecny, chief concept officer and vice president of Maggiano’s Little Italy®. “While we focus on family-style, large group dining and carryout offerings all year round, we get to really have fun and innovate with our holiday menus and offer delicious, one-of-a-kind dining experiences tailored for every family.”

Maggiano’s Holiday Bundle (available up to Dec. 24, and must be ordered via phone or online for pickup 24 hours in advance); served hot and ready-to-eat and can feed 5-6 people.

Enjoy a Festive Holiday Menu at Bennigan’s

As the weather cools, Bennigan’s is heating up your winter with five new, delectable beverages and three mouthwatering food items that will become seasonal favorites. From now through Jan. 1, Bennigan’s is your destination for warm, comforting flavors and cozy vibes. Indulge in our festive cocktails like the Cranberry Fizz, a refreshing blend of Stolichnaya Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Red Bull Cranberry, and a lime and cherry twist. Or, warm your soul with the Irish Pumpkin Spice Martini, a delightful concoction of Paddy’s Irish Whiskey, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, RumChata, Monin Pumpkin Spice, and a splash of milk.

To help you spread the holiday cheer, Bennigan’s offers a gift card promotion of a $10 bonus for every $50 purchase of Bennigan’s Gift Cards. Guests can use the $10 Bennigan’s Bucks on their next visit.

Holiday Specials at Coupes

Indulge in the festive spirit with Coupes latest additions to their menu, crafted just in time for the holiday season. The stress of bustling parking lots and crowded shopping centers will melt away as you sip and savor from an array of new, expertly-crafted seasonal cocktails. Immerse yourself in the warmth of the holidays with three exquisite NEW tea-based libations* that are sure to tantalize your taste buds. Or celebrate in style with four new sparkling by-the-glass champagne offerings, featuring three delightful French options (sparkling, though not true champagne).

These selections are thoughtfully priced to ensure they won’t leave a dent in your holiday shopping budget, allowing you to revel in the joy of the season without compromise. At Coupes, we believe in enhancing your holiday moments, offering a perfect blend of sophistication and savings. Cheers to a season filled with joy, exquisite flavors, and unforgettable celebrations at the elegant, French-inspired space. Located at The Shops at Highland Park at 4234 Oak Lawn Ave in Dallas. For information please visit coupesdallas.com.

Truluck’s

Truluck’s is open on Christmas Eve to serve guests from 4 to 8 p.m.at all three DFW-area locations. Diners can enjoy their favorite seafood and steak items from Truluck’s regular menu. Sip on specialty holiday cocktails like bourbon-based Holiday Nog or a Nutcracker Rum Punch. In addition to Truluck’s usual delectable desserts, a special Chocolate Peppermint Cake is also available. It features layers of chocolate cake, frosted with peppermint cream cheese icing, topped with crushed candy and Godiva chocolate sauce. All local Truluck’s locations will be closed on Christmas Day.

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer

Renowned burger joint Black Tap’s December specials include the Holiday Juicy Lucy ($23), a brie stuffed wagyu patty with sprout slaw, crispy shallots, and peppercorn sauce. The Eggnog Classic Shake ($12) also celebrates the holiday season. Black Tap’s newest location is in Victory Park adjacent to American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The Rustic is open on Christmas Day, and invites guests to come out and “drink the tree” by choosing from an assortment of beers on The Rustic’s original beer bottle Christmas Tree.

Bowl & Barrel Offers Festive Holiday Fun for Families

They are open Christmas Day for family fun, and feature a Holiday Kids Bowl Happy Hourly. Prices are $3 at 3, $4 at 4, and $5 at 5 p.m. Holiday Kids Bowl is available Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for kids under the age of 12. Regularly priced at $10 for one hour of bowling, shoes, a meal and drink (per kid). Located at the Shops at Park Lane; for more info visit BowlandBarrel.com.

Maple Leaf Diner is holding a Canned Food Drive now through Dec. 20. Diners who bring in a can of their favorite food items will receive a warm and delightful cup of coffee from Maple Leaf Diner. This is the Canadian Diner’s way of saying thank you for their guests kind-hearted contributions, and spreading that Canadian kindness all around. While there, you need to try some of their special menu items like poutine or Eggs Hollandaise made with real Canadian bacon. For more information visit canadiandiner.com.

One90 Smoked Meats

A Christmas menu filled with everything you need is available at One90 Smoked Meats. Menu includes Smoked Brisket Tamales (1/2 dozen $20), Smoked Pulled Pork Tamales (1/2 dozen $20), Large Turkey ($120), and Small Turkey ($75). Smoked Turkey Breast ($65), Spiral Sliced Half Ham ($80), USDA Prime Whole Brisket ($180), USDA Prime Half Brisket ($95), Beef Tenderloin ($130), and Prime Rib ($250) are also available. Seafood lovers will appreciate the whole Salmon Filet ($135), half Salmon Filet ($75), and Hot Smoked Salmon ($15).

Sides include a full pan of Potato Salad, Coleslaw, Baked Beans or Green Beans ($100 and serves 50+); Half Pan of Potato Salad, Coleslaw, Baked Beans or Green Beans ($55 and serves 20+); Full Pan of Mac ’n’ Cheese ($100 and serves 50+), or Half Pan of Mac ’n’ Cheese ($55 and serves 20+). Call 214-346-3287 to place your order by December 22 for pickup December 23 or 24. For more info please visit one90smokedmeats.com.

Chido Taco Lounge

They are offering Christmas Tamales, Pork or Chicken (1 dozen for $25), along with Coquito-Puerto Rican Eggnog sold by the Quart ($30). Call 469-200-5715 to place your order by December 20 for pickup December 23. Visit chidodfw.com for more information.

Republic Texas Tavern is open Christmas Eve with a special menu featuring a Texas Chowda ($14), Brisket Bites ($16), and Lobster Ravioli ($27). Seabass Milanaise ($32), Bacon Wrapped Petite Fillets ($37), and Smoked Prime rib ($45) are also on the menu. Call 972-385-6004 to make your reservations for Christmas Eve dinner from 4-7:30 p.m.