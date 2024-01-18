Fall In Love With These Dreamy Valentine’s Day Cocktails

Valentine’s Day isn’t just about chocolates and flowers; it’s also the perfect excuse to shake things up with some enchanting elixirs. Whether you’re celebrating with a significant other or your closest friends,  these Valentine’s Day cocktails will add a splash of passion to your festivities. Get ready to sip, savor, and feel the love in every carefully crafted concoction – because nothing says “I love you” like a well-mixed drink. Cheers to love on the rocks!

Chocolate Pomegranate Manhattan

Chocolate pomegranate martini

  • 1 oz bourbon whiskey
  • 1.25 oz Ballotin Original Chocolate Whiskey
  • 0.75 oz pomegranate juice
  • 12 drops Bittermen’s Xocolotl mole bitters
  • 16 drops Old Forester smoked cinnamon bitters
  • Garnish: melted chocolate rim on coupe glass, fresh arils

Combine whiskey, Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey, pomegranate juice, and bitters in a shaker filled with ice. Shake for 10 to 15 seconds and strain into a coupe glass with a chocolate rim. Garnish with a chocolate square and arils.

Disaronno Pink Velvet

Directions: Add all ingredients into a rocks glass and stir.

Raspberry Wheat 75

Old elk whiskey bottle with champagne glass and pink drink
.5oz Old Elk Wheat Whiskey
.25 oz Raspberry Simple
.25 oz Lemon

Method: Combine all ingredients, top with sparkling rose and garnish with fresh raspberry

Cranberry And Sloe Gin Martini

Minke gin bottle and pink cocktail

50ml Minke Irish Gin
15ml Sloe Gin
15ml lemon or lime juice freshly squeezed
1 teaspoon cranberry jelly

Method: Add all ingredients to an ice filled shaker and shake until the shaker is cold. Strain into a chilled glass. Garnish with a slice of lemon and a few cranberries.

Minke Raspberry Martini 

raspberry martini with Minke gin bottle
Raspberry Martini

Stirred, not shaken. Sweet and refreshing raspberries complement the smooth velvety texture and citrusy aromas of Minke Gin.

Ingredients:

• 1.5 ounces Minke Gin
• .5 ounces Dry Vermouth
• .5 ounces Raspberry Syrup
• Garnish: Fresh or frozen raspberries

Method: Stir the gin, dry vermouth, raspberry syrup and ice together in a shaker or mixing glass. Double strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with raspberries.

Bourbon Raspberry Sour

raspberry garnished cocktail with Woodford Double Oaked bottle
Photo courtesy Woodford Reserve

2 parts Woodford ReserveDouble Oaked

.5 parts Chambord or Raspberry Syrup

.75 fresh Lemon Juice

3-4 Woodford Reserve Chocolate Bitters

Combine all ingredients in a shaker, add ice, shake, and double strain into a coupe or martini glass. Garnish with three skewed raspberries

Rhubarb Bramble

pink cocktails with rhubarb gin bottle

Ingredients:

1.5 ounces R&G Gin Full Strength
.75 ounces fresh lemon
.75 ounces sugar gomme syrup
.25 ounces crème de cassis

Method:

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and add the gin, lemon juice and sugar syrup and shake until ice cold

Strain into a rocks or tumbler glass filled with crushed ice and pour over the shaken mixture. Drizzle the crème de cassis over the top.

Garnish with an orange twist and a blackberry.

Bribón Tequila BlancoLady Love – An elegant and sophisticated blend, Bribón Tequila Blanco adds a crisp, clean taste, complemented by the sweetness of Bauchant Orange Liqueur. The cranberry and lime juices offer a fruity and slightly tart topped with a bubbly Rosé finish. Its classy and celebratory feel is ideal for toasting to the strength and love that our gal-pals bring to our lives.

pink colored cocktail in highball glass
Lady Love courtesy photo

Ingredients: 

1.25 oz Tequila Bribón Blanco
0.5 oz Bauchant Orange Liqueur
1 oz cranberry juice
0.75 oz lime juice
0.5 oz simple syrup
1 dash orange bitters
Top with sparkling Rosé

Method: Combine all ingredients into a shaker. Add ice to vessel and shake. Pour into glass and garnish with lime round/wedge.

Dos Maderas Rum 5+3: Kiss Me In The Caribbean – A tropical escape in a glass, the rich and complex Dos Maderas Rum 5+3 pairs exquisitely with the creamy coconut milk, while the sweetness of strawberry syrup and tanginess of pineapple juice create a harmonious blend. This cocktails luxurious and exotic flavors make it perfect for a night of laughter and storytelling, embodying the warmth and joy of friendship.

pink drink in rocks glass with strawberry garnish
Kiss Me Caribbean

Ingredients: 
1.5 oz Dos Maderas Rum 5+3
3 oz unsweetened coconut milk
0.75 oz strawberry syrup
0.75 oz pineapple juice
0.5 oz lime juice

Method: Combine all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake to combine and strain into Double Rocks glass or Highball glass.

THE BANG BANG By James Cottingham (IG: @Cott_damn):

copper cocktail shaker pouring pink drink into rocks glass
Courtesy photo

.5 oz Sorel
1.5 oz Vida Mezcal
.5 oz Lime
1.5 oz Pink Grapefruit
.5 oz Peppercorn Syrup
1 Dash Bitterman’s Hellfire Bitters
Orange Peel Garnish

Fill a shaker with ice. Add the mezcal, Sorel, lime, pink grapefruit, and peppercorn syrup to the shaker. Shake vigorously for 30 seconds. Strain the cocktail into a rocks glass filled with ice. Add the dash of Bitterman’s hellfire bitters. Garnish with an orange peel. Enjoy!

J’ackquiri By Elijah Servance III:

red cocktail in coupe glass with flower garnish

.75 oz Sorel
1.5 oz Ten to One White Rum
.5 oz Clairin Communal Rum
.5 oz Demerara
.75 oz Lime

Shake, double strain into coupe glass and garnish with an edible orchid.

Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising.
