enCore Energy Launches Scholarship Programs & Education Society

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

March 1, 2024 – Dallas, Texas – enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU|TSXV:EU) (the “Company” or “enCore”), America’s Clean Energy Company™ and a uranium producer, today announced the launch of the enCore Energy Education Society and its Get the Edge from Education Scholarship Programs. As part of enCore’s commitment to the communities we operate in, enCore’s Education Society is designed to provide youth with a variety of educational tools to develop future leaders in our sector by focusing on sustainable and transferable skills that benefit both our industry and communities where we operate.

The Get the Edge from Education Scholarship Programs are designed to provide financial assistance to students who demonstrate exceptional academic achievements, leadership potential, and a commitment to making a positive impact in their communities. The two scholarship programs; the Community Scholarship and the Team Scholarship, will be available to students residing in counties in proximity to enCore projects and to immediate family members of the enCore team. For more information, please visit our Scholarship page.

Paul Goranson, Chief Executive Officer, stated: “One key challenge of this industry is the age gap between the people we have now, and the people we need in the future. We also see the impact we can have on our local communities who need job opportunities to keep our youth in their home communities. We, at enCore, can contribute to solutions by providing educational resources to help our future leaders achieve careers within their hometowns. The Education Society is our way of providing educational opportunities and crucial economic growth in the communities where we operate and is our privilege to develop minds, enrich lives, and create a brighter future for our youth.”

About enCore Energy Corp.

enCore Energy Corp., America’s Clean Energy Company™, is committed to providing clean, reliable, and affordable fuel for nuclear energy as the newest uranium producer in the United States. Uranium production commenced at enCore’s licensed and past-producing South Texas Rosita Central In-Situ Recovery (“ISR”) Uranium Processing Plant (“CPP”) in November 2023 with work underway for a planned 2024 restart of uranium production at its licensed and past-producing South Texas Alta Mesa CPP. The enCore team is led by industry experts with extensive knowledge and experience in all aspects of ISR uranium operations and the nuclear fuel cycle. enCore solely utilizes ISR for uranium extraction, a well-known and proven technology co-developed by the leaders at enCore Energy. In-Situ Recovery extracts uranium in a wellfield using natural groundwater and oxygen, coupled with a proven ion exchange process, to recover the uranium.

Future projects in enCore’s production pipeline include the Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota and the Gas Hills project in Wyoming, along with significant uranium resource endowments in New Mexico providing long term opportunities. enCore diligently works to realize value from other owned assets, including our proprietary uranium database that includes technical information from many past producing companies, from our various non-core assets, and by leveraging our ISR expertise in researching opportunities that support the use of this technology as applied to other metals. enCore is also committed to working with local communities and indigenous governments to create positive impact from corporate developments.