Small and Emerging Dallas-based arts groups and individual artists are invited to apply for an Elevator Project grant. AT&T Performing Arts Center opened the online application period for the 2021/2022 season of Elevator Project, with submissions accepted through noon on March 12.

The Center launched the Elevator Project in 2014 as a groundbreaking way to provide performance space on its campus in the Dallas Arts District for the city’s small and emerging arts organizations. The productions are curated through a two-level, peer review selection involving North Texas artists, producers, arts managers and advocates. The Center’s professional team works closely with the selected groups to provide critical resources including technical, operations, marketing, ticketing, and production support and expertise. The program is presented with support from the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture.

“We are passionate about this program and the ability to get such original and exciting new works before Dallas audiences,” said Debbie Storey, president and CEO of the AT&T Performing Arts Center. “COVID may have slowed us down, but our determination to support these groups and their productions – in a safe, socially distanced way – hasn’t wavered a bit.”

Elevator Project Shows

During the pandemic, a number of Elevator Project shows were put on hold when venues were closed. The Center was able to present two programs in the 2019/2020 season when it safely reopened its outdoor venue Strauss Square last fall. The other shows have been moved into this year and are being scheduled as the pandemic and infection rate subsides.

To help support these organizations, the Center also announced that veteran theatre producer and director David Denson has been named Elevator Project Producer for upcoming presentations. He will help curate and produce the eight shows being chosen for the 2021/2021 season, seven shows in the current 2020/2021 season, and two shows remaining from the 2019/2020 season that were delayed due to the closures caused by the COVID pandemic. Mr. Denson is vice president and producer at Red Tail Entertainment. Prior to that, he served as Programming Director for the Center, and was the creator of the Elevator Project. Mr. Denson has extensive experience in the North Texas theater community as a director and producer.

David Denson Named Producer

“There is no program in North Texas quite like the Center’s Elevator Project,” said Denson. “I’m thrilled to be back working with these talented artists to bring their innovative and exciting projects to Dallas audiences.”

Elevator Project was designed to support groups and individual artists that do not have a permanent space to perform in. Applicants must be based in the city of Dallas. Since inception, the project has presented a diverse selection of art forms, organizations, and artists with many showcasing world premieres and original works. An organization can be selected two seasons in a row, but then must take a year off before applying again.

For rules and information, visit attpac.org/about/elevatorproject/. Online applications are available at attpac.org/about/elevatorproject/apply/.

