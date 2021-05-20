Early Voting – Dallas County Elections Saturday-June 5, 2021 Joint Runoff

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Early Voting In Dallas County Begins Monday May 24

Dallas, Texas – Dallas County Elections Administrator Michael Scarpello reminds eligible voters that Early voting for the Saturday, June 5, 2021 Joint Runoff Election begins Monday, May 24, 2021 and ends Tuesday, June 1, 2021. For the Joint Runoff Election there will be 8 Cities and 1 School District with various races on the ballot. Visit www.dallascountyvotes to view a complete sample ballot.

Any Dallas County voter qualified to vote in the participating jurisdiction for the Joint Runoff Election may vote in person at any of the twenty-nine (29) early voting locations on the dates and times indicated below. Voters must present an acceptable method of photo ID. ID requirements can be found at:

https://www.dallascountyvotes.org/election-day-voting/what-do-i-need-in-order-to-vote/

Alternatively, voters who meet one of the qualifications below, can vote by mail.

65 years of age or older

Out of the county during the entire election period including early voting in person (Must provide an out of county address and the date to begin and the ending date of receiving mail at this address. This application is only good for one election and runoff.)

Disabled

Confined in jail, but eligible to vote.

The deadline to apply for a ballot by mail is Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 4:30PM.

Applications can be printed

from – https://www.dallascountyvotes.org/absentee-voting/

Completed applications can be returned via;

Mail to Dallas County Elections Department or,

Fax to (214) 819-6301, (Original application must be received by the Elections Department, no later than four (4) business days after receiving the application)

Email to [email protected] (Original application must be received by the Elections Department, no later than four (4) business days after receiving the faxed application)

To return a voted ballot, voters can use one of the methods below;

Mail to Dallas County Elections Department or;

Hand Deliver on Election Day to the Elections Department at 1520 Round Table Drive, Dallas, Texas 75247. When hand delivering your voted ballot, you must present an acceptable form of photo identification.

For more details regarding early voting and absentee voting visit,

www.dallascountyvotes.org/absentee-voting.

DALLAS COUNTY ELECTIONS DEPARTMENT

Dallas County Early Voting Locations, Dates &Times

May 24-27 Monday-Thursday 8am to 5pm

May 28 Friday 7am to 7pm

May 29 Saturday 8am to 5pm

May 30 Sunday 1pm to 6pm

May 31 Monday No voting due to holiday

June 1 Tuesday 7am to 7pm

# Location Voting Area Address City Zip

Audelia Road Branch Library Auditorium 10045 Audelia Rd Dallas 75238 Balch Springs Civic Center Meeting Room 12400 Elam Road Balch Springs 75180 Betty Warmack Library Empower Room 760 Bardin Rd Grand Prairie 75052 Carrollton Senior Center Lobby 1720 Keller Springs Rd Carrollton 75006 Coppell Town Center Main Lobby 255 Parkway Blvd Coppell 75019 Crosswinds High School Room 104 1100 N Carrier Pkwy Grand Prairie 75050 Crosby Recreation Center Elf Fork 1610 E. Crosby Rd Carrollton 75006 El Centro College-Main Campus Student Center 801 Main St Dallas 75202 Fretz Park Library Black Box Theater 6990 Belt Line Rd Dallas 75254 **George L Allen Sr Courts Bldg Main Lobby 600 Commerce St Dallas 75202 Grauwyler Park Recreation Center Gym 7780 Harry Hines Blvd Dallas 75235 J Erik Jonsson Central Library Dallas East Room 1515 Young St Dallas 75201 Lakewood Branch Library Auditorium 6121 Worth St Dallas 75214 Marsh Lane Baptist Church Fellowship Hall 10716 Marsh Lane Dallas 75229 Martin Luther King Jr Core Bldg Gymnasium 2922 Martin Luther King Blvd Dallas 75215 Oak Cliff Sub-Courthouse 1st Floor Main Lobby 410 S Beckley Ave Dallas 75203 Oaklawn Branch Library Auditorium 4100 Cedar Springs Rd Dallas 75219 Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Parlor 7611 Park Lane Dallas 75225 Paul L Dunbar Lancaster-Kiest Library Class Room A & B 2008 East Kiest Blvd Dallas 75216 Preston Royal Library Auditorium 5626 Royal Lane Dallas 75229 Randolph Reed Center Room 106 1933 Spikes St Grand Prairie 75051 Reverchon Recreation Center Game Room 3505 Maple Avenue Dallas 75219 Richardson Civic Center Parks Room 411 W Arapaho Road Richardson 75080 Richland College-Main Campus Guadalupe G Building Foyer Area 12800 Abrams Rd Dallas 75243 Samuel Grand Recreation Center Multi-Purpose Room 6200 E. Grand Avenue Dallas 75243 Seagoville City Hall Foyer 702 N Hwy 175 Seagoville 75159 Skyline Branch Library Auditorium 6006 Everglade Rd Dallas 75227 South Garland Branch Library Program Room 4845 Broadway Blvd Garland 75043 University Park United Methodist Church Caldwell Room 120 4024 Caruth Blvd Dallas 75225