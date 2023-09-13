Dining at Dragonfly Helps Beat the Summer Heat

Facebook

It was over 100 degrees in Dallas when my husband and I escaped into the cool elegance of Hotel Zaza for a leisurely lunch at Dragonfly. It had been a while since we’d been to Dragonfly, so it was great to find they still serve delicious food, and still treat diners—even at lunchtime–like royalty.

Longtime server Juan welcomed us to the restaurant, and we immediately felt at home. Juan has been welcoming us, and many others, to Dragonfly for 19 years now. Before that he was a familiar face at the Mansion on Turtle Creek, and is still a knowledgeable, gracious host.

Dragonfly at Hotel Zaza Dallas

Dragonfly at Hotel Zaza in Dallas is known to be one of the best restaurants in the Uptown district, even with loads of competition. In addition, the delightfully decorated boutique hotel offers a perfect oasis for heat-weary locals as well as travelers; a real blessing during the city’s dog days of summer.

The lunch menu at Dragonfly is quite extensive, so we were grateful to have Juan’s help in deciding what to order. For an appetizer, I ordered the Deviled Egg Trio (topped with Prosciutto and caviar $14). My husband ordered the Lamb Lollipops (coated with pistachio-mint pesto, Feta, peppered honey drizzle, and crushed pistachios, $24). They were both delicious, and so rich we ended up taking half of them home for a light evening meal.

Other appetizers that caught my eye included the Volcano Salt Garlic Fries with Goat Cheese Ranch ($11); and Crispy Brussels Sprouts, (lemon/parmesan/goat cheese ranch $14). Next time!

Shrimp & Corn Bisque

We were both eager to try the Shrimp & Corn Bisque (fresh corn, Gulf shrimp, and sweet pepper medley), and Juan suggested serving the soup first. That soup was so good, I could happily order it every day. Each bowl had many more shrimp than expected, and it could easily be a meal in itself.

For his entrée, my husband ordered the Crispy Buttermilk Dipped Chicken Breast with sautéed green beans, whipped potatoes, and peppered honey drizzle ($24). Of course as a true Texan, he also ordered a bowl of cream gravy, which the Chef obligingly sent out. The customer is always right at Dragonfly.

After all that rich food, I opted to try something healthy by ordering the Superfoods Bowl (Tri-color Quinoa, sliced Avocado, roasted sweet potato, slice jalapeno and radish sprouts with lemon Tahini sauce, $18). This colorful bowl of healthy foods tasted as good as it looked, with an extra bonus of being good for me.

Dragonfly Brunch

We definitely won’t wait so long to return to Dragonfly, as it’s still one of the best places to eat breakfast, lunch, or dinner in the area. According to Juan, their Sunday brunch is a not-to-be-missed, fun event that we’re looking forward to trying soon.

Hospitality veteran Alex Aland is General Manager of Hotel Zaza Dallas, and Samara is their Restaurant Manager. Hotel Zaza Dallas is located at 2332 Leonard Street in the bustling Uptown District that features numerous other restaurants and clubs in walking distance. But Dragonfly’s food, service, and ambiance might prove hard to beat anywhere else.