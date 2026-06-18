Blue Goose Features New LTO Summer Menu

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My husband and I recently celebrated his June birthday with lunch at our favorite Tex-Mex restaurant, Blue Goose Cantina in Grand Prairie. We were also there especially to try the new LTO summer menu, developed by Blue Goose Head Chef Augie, who’s been with the company over 40 years.

Press materials say that Chef Augie “blends seasonal ingredients, Tex Mex vibes, and his considerable talents into every dish. To keep the menu fresh and authentic, Augie regularly travels down to Mexico, where he develops new recipes and draws inspiration straight from the source. His wife, Sylvia, is also an important member of the Blue Goose family.

Blue Goose LTO Augie Cocina Menu

The Augie Cocina menu includes three entrees, and they all sounded so good that we ordered all three of them. The Burrito Grande is a massive pork carnitas burrito smothered in red chili sauce and melted jack cheese. My husband loves burritos, so we had to order the Grande even though I’m not a burrito fan. At least I wasn’t until I tried Augie’s Burrito Grande. This decadently oversized concoction is stuffed with goodies, and it changed my mind about burritos.

Luckily, it’s more than large enough for two. A giant flour tortilla is filled with tender and flavorful pork carnitas, Spanish rice, charro beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole, fried and topped with a bold red chili sauce and melted cheese. It’s like taking a typical Tex-Mex lunch order and stuffing it all into a tortilla so you get all the flavors at once. But it works!

Fried Chicken Elote Tacos

Three crispy fried chicken tacos topped with queso fresco, sriracha, cilantro, and elote mixed with chipotle mayo, then served with a side of hot honey. We found that adding Blue Goose’s hot honey makes almost any dish better. While I still prefer my elote (creamy Mexican street corn) served all by itself in a cup or bowl, the fried chicken tacos were a hit with my husband, (and it was his birthday, not mine).

My favorite entrée was the marinated Fajita Chicken plate. It features an adobo-marinated chicken breast grilled and topped with a grilled pineapple pico, served with poblano rice, sauteed veggies, and a side of chipotle cream sauce. The Fajita Chicken plate is not just tasty, it’s also a healthier option that left me feeling smugly virtuous for ordering it. The three August Cocina entrees are priced at $18 each.

While the Prickly Pear Margarita and the non-alcoholic Grapefruit Fizz on the Augie Cocina menu sounded refreshing, we stuck with iced tea (sweet for him and unsweet with lime for me).

The summer menu is available at all eight Blue Goose locations in Frisco, Plano, Highland Village, McKinney, Grapevine, Fort Worth, Grand Prairie and North Richland Hills. Our closest location is in Grand Prairie, just off I-20 West and only 20 minutes away from our home in Oak Cliff. But even if it wasn’t that close, we would happily drive to the Blue Goose Cantina in Grand Prairie because we love their food, service, atmosphere, and their GM Nicole Carroll. We always leave there happier (and much fuller) than we arrived.

Blue Goose Cantina, 2536 I-20 Frontage Road in Grand Prairie, is open seven days a week. Call 469-909-258 or visit bluegoosecantina.com to find your nearest location.