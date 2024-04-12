DeSoto ISD Will Host Job Fair On May 4

Facebook

DeSoto, TX – The DeSoto Independent School District will host a job fair to hire staff for the 2024-2025 academic year from 9 am to Noon on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in the DeSoto ISD Belt Line Conference Center located behind the district’s administration building at 200 East Belt Line Road in DeSoto.

Are you passionate about education and looking for an opportunity to make a meaningful impact on students’ lives? DeSoto Independent School District invites you to attend our Educator Job Fair on May 04, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

DeSoto ISD is seeking certified and experienced educators to join our dedicated team. The District has openings for teachers in various positions, including:

– EC-6 Teachers

– Special Education

– Secondary Math

– Secondary Science

– Secondary English Language Arts and Reading (ELAR)

The starting salary for teachers is $58,500, with stipend opportunities for some bilingual, special education, and tutoring positions. DeSoto ISD pays $410 towards the employee’s medical benefits, which equates to 100 percent of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ monthly premium. Furthermore, DeSoto ISD prioritizes the well-being of its employees and offers comprehensive benefits, including over a 90% district contribution towards employee healthcare benefits.

By joining DeSoto ISD, professionals will become part of a dynamic and supportive educational community committed to excellence in teaching and learning. DeSoto ISD offers competitive compensation packages, including opportunities for financial incentives such as the Teacher Incentive Allotment and stipends.

“In DeSoto ISD, we pride ourselves in immersing students in the Triple-A Experience – academics, athletics, and the arts,” said DeSoto ISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Usamah Rodgers. “We understand the unforgettable impact excellent educators have on students and are looking for passionate professionals ready to roll up their sleeves and make a difference for our scholars.”

In addition to the district’s hiring efforts for certified teaching professionals, DeSoto ISD will also conditionally hire teachers-in-residence and teacher interns.

“Teachers in Residence are individuals who are currently working to obtain their teaching credentials through an alternative certification program,” said DeSoto ISD Recruitment and Retention Coordinator Dr. Elexia Robinson-White. “They would be considered ‘hired’ under the ‘Teacher in Residence’ designation.”

White notes that this program is to support individuals looking to transition into the teaching industry.

“Support for this role includes new teacher academy, examination preparation, campus mentor support, and district professional development opportunities,” said White.

The Teacher Intern Program is a new initiative of DeSoto ISD. Individuals interested in teaching can get exposure to the field if selected for this program. The intern program is for recent college graduates who did not major in education but desire to teach.

DeSoto ISD will partner interns with an alternative certification program and provide development opportunities. At the end of the internship, participants must receive their Statement of Eligibility before being considered for any teaching positions.

Whether you’re a seasoned educator or a recent graduate eager to begin your teaching career, we welcome you to join us at the DeSoto ISD Educator Job Fair and discover why we are a premier destination for educators in the region.

Don’t miss this opportunity to take the next step in your teaching journey with DeSoto ISD. We look forward to meeting you and discussing how you can become part of our vibrant educational community.

For more information and to register for the job fair, please visit: https://form.jotform.com/ 212329299798171

Visit www.desotoisd.org/employment to review and apply for all available positions.