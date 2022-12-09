DeSoto Cancels Saturday Holiday Parade/Reschedules Tree Lighting

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The City of DeSoto and DeSoto Parks & Recreation are announcing the cancellation of DeSoto’s Hometown Holiday Parade and the postponement of the City’s Tree Lighting Ceremony scheduled for the evening of Saturday, December 10, 2022. The City’s Tree Lighting Ceremony will be rescheduled to Monday, December 12, at 7 pm.

The success of the DeSoto Eagles football team, who will be playing Denton Guyer in the 6A Division II Semifinals on Saturday, combined with anticipated rain in the forecast prompted City officials to cancel the parade and reschedule the Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Indoor events planned as part of the City’s Hometown Holiday Celebration will be held as scheduled. These events will take place at the DeSoto Recreation Center and the DeSoto Library.

Pictures with Santa, noon-4 p.m.

Santa’s Village, noon-4 p.m. Activities will include letters to Santa, wreath designing, craft stations, cookie decorating, DIY gift wrap station, holiday karaoke, gingerbread house competition, Christmas tree decorating competition and more.

Magical Christmas Show, 1-2 p.m. DeSoto’s own Geoffrey Grimes and Michael Smith are guest magicians. They are both highly entertaining and experienced illusionists who will illustrate a “different kind of magic” for children young and old.

Youth Holiday Marketplace, 1-4 p.m. Spend time and shop for amazing gifts for everyone on your list. There will be over 19 vendors on site.

Story Time with Mrs. Claus, 2-3 p.m. Christmas is a special time for stories, and free story time with Mrs. Claus is extra special. Join Mrs. Claus as she tells the stories of the adventures, the joy of Christmas, and the holiday season.

Sing-A-Long with Mr. Grinch, 3-4 p.m. Have a sing-a-long with the Grinch himself. Sing all of the festive and memorable holiday songs with the Grinch.