‘Dallas County Hospitals Stretched Thin’, UTSW Predicts Increase In Hospitalizations

Dallas County reports 2,994 New COVID-19 Cases, 21 New Deaths

DALLAS — Today, Dallas County Health and Human Services reports 2,994 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County, 2,589 confirmed cases and 405 probable cases. There is a cumulative total of 199,948 confirmed cases (PCR test). There is a cumulative total of 25,681 probable cases (antigen test). A total of 1,812 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness.

Twenty one additional deaths being reported today include the following:

A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Glenn Heights. He expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. She was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident if the City of Richardson. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Carrollton. He had been hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of DeSoto. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

COVID-19 In Dallas County Schools

Over the past 30 days, there have been 7,310 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 674 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County, with 1,842 of these cases reported during the last week of December.

­ Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 41 cases of COVID-19 have been reported among school nurses and nurse assistants—almost half (19) of which have been diagnosed within the past week.

­ One COVID-19 outbreak in a school in December originated with spread among 11 staff members, with transmission to 9 students, and subsequent SARS-CoV-2 infections documented among at least 8 household members of these students. One death and one hospitalization occurred from this outbreak.

UTSW Modeling Has Increased Hospitalization Predictions

There were 1,197 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on Tuesday, January 12. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 572 for the same time-period, which represents around 22 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. We remain close to record highs and concerned about capacity in the upcoming weeks. Updated UTSW modeling predicts hospitalization could reach 1,170 – 1,900 by January 22, with cases as high as 3,600/day by the same date, an increase over previous predictions.

“Today we report another 2,994 new COVID cases and 21 additional deaths. We continue to see high numbers of COVID hospitalizations in Dallas County and throughout the region. UTSW has updated modeling out that predicts Dallas County could have up to 1,900 patients hospitalized for COVID and roughly 3,600 new COVID cases a day by January 22.

These are concerning numbers. Our hospitals are stretched very thin right now and our healthcare heroes have been working tirelessly since last spring. While we are all thankful the vaccine is here and is being administered as quickly as possible, it will still be some time before it’s widely available to those beyond the 1A and 1B populations. In order to best support those healthcare heroes, keep less people from getting sick, and save as many lives as possible, we must continue to follow public health guidance and wear our mask, avoid crowds, and wash our hands frequently,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

