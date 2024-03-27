Coach Robinson Announces Her Departure, Desoto ISD Opens Search for Replacement

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

(DESOTO, TX) — DeSoto High School Girls Basketball Coach Andrea Robinson announced her intent to transition to another opportunity. She’s leaving to be the head Girls Basketball Coach at Dallas Faith Family.

Robinson led DeSoto to consecutive titles in 2021 and 2022 and reached the state championship game four times in five years from 2019 to 2023.

Robinson, who closed her eighth campaign at DeSoto High School this year, finished as a regional finalist and was named District 11-6A Co-Coach of the Year. Last season, Robinson led the Lady Eagles to a semifinal state tournament win and District 11-6A Coach of the Year honors. During her tenure at the helm of the Lady Eagles program, Robinson led DeSoto to the national ranks of notoriety positioning the team as high as the No. 1 team in the nation by USA Today in recent years.

During her career, Robinson was appointed a range of prestigious honors during her career including serving as a coach for the 2019 USA Basketball Women’s U16 National Team Trials.

Throughout her career, Robinson has made eight state appearances:

three at Fort Worth Dunbar

one at Cedar Hill

and four at DeSoto obtained in the course of her 583 career wins.

Among a growing list of accolades, Robinson is noted as a “first” in the following:

the first and only girls’ basketball state championship in Fort Worth ISD history;

the first and only state tournament appearance in the University Interscholastic League’s largest class in Cedar Hill ISD’s history;

produced the first Division One girls basketball scholar-athlete in Denton Guyer HS history;

the first girls’ basketball state title in DeSoto History.

Over the course of her career, Robinson has coached more than 80 scholar-athletes who went on to compete at the NCAA and NAIA ranks, two of whom advanced to play in NCAA championships and two of whom went to play professionally in the WNBA.

Before taking the helm at DeSoto ISD, Robinson spent six seasons at Fort Worth Dunbar High School in Texas (2002-03 to 2007-08), where she led the team to a 4A state title in 2005 and 2007, and five seasons at Cedar Hill High School in Texas (2008-09 to 2012-13), where she reached the 2010 5A state semifinals.

“Working alongside Coach Robinson and her staff over the last few years has been an exciting journey,” said DeSoto ISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Usamah Rodgers. “The work she and her staff have done to set a standard of excellence through spirited competition, sportsmanship, and class to create top-tier school and sports experiences and exposure for students and this community has been an incredible addition to the Triple_A Experience here in DeSoto ISD. We wish Coach Robinson the absolute best in her next chapter and deeply appreciate her service to the program, school, and community.”

DeSoto ISD will begin working with stakeholders to develop a head coach profile as the district opens the search for the program’s next leader and head coach.

The posting will be published online at DeSotoISD.org/Employment in the coming weeks.