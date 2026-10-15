H-E-B Names Five Texas Small Business Winners

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H-E-B named the winners of its 13th annual Quest for Texas Best, celebrating five standout small businesses and the Texas-made products poised to become customers’ next favorites. Selected from a record-breaking 978 entries representing more than 500 companies statewide, the five winners shared $110,000 in cash prizes.

H-E-B Texas Business Winner Maracus Perryman of Glenn Heights

The Grand Prize recipient earned the title of “Texas Best” and placement on H E B shelves. Marcus Perryman of Uncle Marc’s Backrub, a small business based in Glenn Heights, won third place honors and a check for $10,000. In addition to the prize money presented to the five winners, the remaining five finalists were awarded $5,000 each, bringing the grand total to $135,000.

“Texas entrepreneurs bring bold ideas and exceptional products to communities across our state,” said James Harris, Sr. Director of Diversity & Inclusion and Supplier Diversity for H E B. “Because H E B began as a small business, we understand the difference that meaningful support and access can make. Through Quest for Texas Best, we are honored to champion these innovators as they take the next step in building their businesses and reaching more customers.”

Quest for Texas Best finalists

The 2026 finalists brought a distinctly Texas mix of food, beverages, and general merchandise products to the competition, from frozen cookie dough, smoked sausage, and infused honey to seasonings, street-corn sauce, pet treats, and cocktail mixes. Together, they reflect the breadth of innovation emerging from small businesses across our state.

Since the program began in 2014, H E B has discovered more than 1,000 Texas-made products and awarded nearly $3 million in prize money, complemented by marketing support, mentoring, and opportunities designed to help small businesses scale.

About H-E-B

H-E-B, with sales of more than $50 billion, operates 460 stores in Texas and Mexico. Known for its innovation and community service, H-E-B has served Texans for more than 120 years. Recognized for its fresh food, quality products, convenient services, and a commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability, H-E-B strives to provide the best customer experience and low prices. Based in San Antonio, H-E-B employs over 175,000 Partners in Texas and Mexico and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities. For more information, visit heb.com and the H-E-B Newsroom.