BREAKING: Rising COVID-19 Cases Impacting Schools In Maypearl, Mansfield, Venus ISD

We’ve been watching the COVID-19 cases rise across the state as well as in our local coverage area and wondering how it would impact schools. Yesterday Red Oak ISD announced that due to a rise in cases they would use Friday as a staff development day and students would have a holiday. With Monday being Martin Luther King Day, students would have a four day weekend, hopefully allowing time for those that are sick to recover and others to isolate.

Maypearl ISD Closure

Today, Maypearl ISD announced that due to a rise in “illness” in staff and students they are canceling classes for the remainder of the week. “ATTENTION Maypearl ISD Parents & Guardians: School has been cancelled for students on Thursday, January 13th & Friday, January 14th. We will return to school on regular schedule Tuesday, January 18th.”

Venus ISD Closure

Venus ISD went one step further canceling classes Thursday and Friday along with all extracurricular activities. “Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases among students and staff, and in the interest of the health and safety of both, it has become necessary to cancel classes for Thursday, January 13, and Friday, January 14.

Extracurricular activities will be cancelled for these days as well. Monday, January 17 is a holiday, Martin Luther King Day). Students and staff will return to classes at normal time on Tuesday, January 18.”

Mansfield ISD Multiple Campuses Closed

In Mansfield ISD they have a campus that had reached the “red tier” level yesterday. Today they announced that campus, Martha Reid Elementary, will close until January 18. With an increase in student and staff absences, plus a shortage of substitutes the campus will be closed and no virtual instruction. Tarver Rendon Elementary is also experiencing a significant rise in student and staff cases and will also be closed until January 18.

They shared the following on Facebook:

Dear Tarver-Rendon family,

As you are probably aware, the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase dramatically in our community. Tarver-Rendon Elementary currently has a significant number of staff and students who have tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, we have a large number of both students and staff who are absent due to illness or are quarantining pending COVID-19 test results. These factors, combined with a shortage of substitute teachers, is putting a strain on the day-to-day operations of our school and making it difficult to create a productive learning environment while continuing to ensure the health and wellbeing of our students and staff.

We have made the difficult decision to close Tarver-Rendon School of Agricultural Leadership through Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, January 17. Students WILL NOT be required to log on for virtual instruction.

During that time, MISD’s custodial staff will implement our COVID-19 deep cleaning protocol in anticipation of resuming a normal class schedule on Tuesday, January 18. The Mansfield ISD district calendar has additional instructional minutes built in so students will not be required to make up these instructional days and will not be held responsible for missed instruction. However, if future closure days are needed, students may have to make up missed instructional minutes.

Due to the fact that several MISD campuses are currently impacted with COVID-19 related closures, the MISD Student Nutrition Department will be providing curbside meal pickup from 11:00 a.m. to 12 noon on Thursday and Friday at Brockett Elementary School located at 810 Dove Meadows Dr. in Arlington. Families should drive around the building to the cafeteria for pickup. Students are not required to be present, but those picking up meals will be asked to show a Mansfield ISD student ID or provide a student’s Skyward information. Meals will not be provided Saturday through Monday.

We are asking students, staff and parents to be cautious with your activities during this time away from school. COVID-19 cases are increasing not just in our community but in neighboring areas as well.

If you or your student become symptomatic, please contact your physician. We ask that any students or staff who have a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 to contact our office or MISD’s Health Services Department at 817-299-6375.

We thank you for your continued support and look forward to having everyone back at school next week.

Sincerely,

Jamie Norwood

Principal

“Jr. Jag families, Tipps’ campus will be closed Thursday and Friday for a deep cleaning. Please check your email for more details. Students will return on Tuesday, January 18, after our already scheduled holiday Monday.”

Midlothian ISD Cancels Class Friday

With cases rising in Midlothian and numerous staff members out due to either being sick, needing to quarantine or caring for an ill family member, Midlothian ISD canceled classes for Friday and will return to campus on Tuesday, January 18. Several of their campuses entered a yellow tier level today and will be implementing protocols for that level, i.e. no outside visitors, etc.

This is a developing story and we will continue posting updates here.