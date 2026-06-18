Fair Park Community Park awarded $2.5 million grant from McKesson Foundation

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DALLAS (June 18, 2026) — Fair Park First, in partnership with the Dallas Park and Recreation Department, today announced a transformative $2.5 million investment from the McKesson Foundation to support the development and activation of the McKesson Market Grove within the new Community Park at Fair Park.

The gift represents McKesson Foundation’s single largest investment in Dallas and its first major philanthropic investment focused on expanding access to greenspace and health-centered community programming in South Dallas.

Located within the 10.5-acre Community Park currently under development, the McKesson Market Grove will serve as a welcoming destination for gathering, wellness programming, community events, healthy food access initiatives, educational opportunities and year-round engagement designed to improve health outcomes for residents.

The Community Park will reconnect 13 historically under-resourced neighborhoods surrounding Fair Park to safe, accessible greenspace and free recreational opportunities while creating a new front porch for one of Dallas’ most iconic civic destinations.

“At McKesson Foundation, we believe that where people live, gather, and connect has a profound impact on their health and well-being,” said Melissa Thompson, President of the McKesson Foundation. “The Community Park at Fair Park reflects our commitment to strengthening access in the communities we serve, creating a space where families can access wellness resources, connect with one another and enjoy the benefits of a welcoming greenspace. Through the McKesson Market Grove and our partnership with Fair Park First and the City of Dallas, we’re helping create a vibrant, year-round space to strengthen community ties and advance health outcomes in South Dallas for generations to come.”

The McKesson Market Grove will anchor a vibrant section of the park dedicated to community gathering and wellness-focused activities. The space is envisioned as a hub for health education, fitness and recreation opportunities, farmers markets, nutrition-focused programming, health clinic events and partnerships with local organizations serving South Dallas residents.

For decades, the neighborhoods surrounding Fair Park have experienced limited access to quality greenspace despite being located adjacent to one of Dallas’ most recognized public assets. The Community Park addresses that disparity while delivering environmental, economic and public health benefits for generations to come.

This investment reflects exactly what the Community Park was envisioned to achieve,” said Jason Brown, Chair of the Fair Park First Board of Directors. “McKesson Foundation recognized that this project is about far more than building a park. It is about creating opportunities, improving quality of life, strengthening community health and ensuring that the neighborhoods surrounding Fair Park benefit directly from one of the most significant public investments underway in Dallas. Their leadership will have a lasting impact on South Dallas families for generations.”

The Community Park is the centerpiece of Fair Park First’s efforts to implement the Fair Park Master Plan, a long-term vision to transform Fair Park into a year-round destination that better serves Dallas residents while preserving its historic significance.

“McKesson Foundation’s investment is a powerful example of what can happen when philanthropic leaders step forward to champion transformational community projects,” said Heather Stevens, President/CEO of Rise360 and Campaign Advisor for the Community Park. “This gift not only moves us significantly closer to completing the Community Park, but it also demonstrates confidence in the vision, the community and the long-term impact this project will have on Dallas. We are deeply grateful for McKesson Foundation’s partnership and leadership. Their investment will help create a lasting legacy of health, access and opportunity for generations of families who will benefit from this park.”

The Community Park will feature expansive lawns, playgrounds, walking trails, shaded gathering spaces, public art, educational opportunities, native landscaping and community-focused amenities designed to serve residents of all ages. The McKesson Market Grove will further strengthen those offerings by creating a dedicated space where health, wellness, education and community can intersect.

The Community Park represents the largest expansion of publicly accessible greenspace at Fair Park in generations and is expected to serve residents across South Dallas while attracting visitors from throughout the city and region.

“The Community Park represents a historic investment in the neighborhoods that have surrounded Fair Park for generations,” said Dallas City Council Member Adam Bazaldua. “For too long, residents have lacked access to the quality greenspace and recreational opportunities that many communities take for granted. This project helps address that need while creating a healthier, more connected and more vibrant future for South Dallas. We are grateful to McKesson Foundation for joining the City and Fair Park First in making this transformative community asset a reality.”

Fair Park First is leading the effort to deliver the Community Park as the centerpiece of the Fair Park Master Plan and one of the most significant greenspace community investments in South Dallas in recent decades. Fair Park First is working alongside the City of Dallas, philanthropic partners and community stakeholders to bring this long-awaited vision to life. Once completed, the 10.5-acre Community Park will reconnect 13 surrounding neighborhoods to quality greenspace, improve health and wellness outcomes, and establish a new front door to Fair Park for generations to come.

About Fair Park First

Fair Park First has led the planning, fundraising, partnership development, and implementation efforts necessary to bring the Community Park from vision to reality. Working in close collaboration with the City of Dallas, Dallas Park and Recreation Department, community stakeholders, philanthropic partners, and neighborhood residents, Fair Park First has successfully assembled a public-private funding strategy, secured critical federal, state, and philanthropic investments, and guided the project through years of planning, design, environmental review, and permitting. The Community Park represents one of the most significant investments in South Dallas park infrastructure in generations. Once complete, the nearly 10-acre park will reconnect surrounding neighborhoods to Fair Park through expansive green space, a community pavilion, performance lawn, playgrounds, walking paths, market areas, public art, and year-round programming designed to serve residents of all ages.

Through its leadership and commitment to community-driven development, Fair Park First is delivering a long-promised public amenity that will enhance quality of life, improve access to recreation and wellness opportunities, strengthen neighborhood connectivity, and create a welcoming gathering place for generations of Dallas families. The Community Park reflects Fair Park First’s mission to ensure Fair Park serves as a vibrant, inclusive, and accessible resource for the surrounding community and the city as a whole.