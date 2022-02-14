Billy Bob’s Texas Receives 14th ACM Nomination for Club Of The Year

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

57th ACM Awards On March 7, 2022

FORT WORTH, Texas – Billy Bob’s Texas continues to prove why their reputation as one of the most iconic places to visit in the nation has held true for decades, having earned yet another ACM nomination for Club of the Year! The legendary venue known as the “World’s Largest Honky Tonk” only continues to impress the entertainment world by bringing in the biggest stars in the music industry and providing activities for all to enjoy. Billy Bob’s Texas’ hard-working team is excited to be recognized by the Academy of Country Music once again for their 14th nomination!

“It’s an honor to be nominated for another ACM ‘Club of the Year’ award. Our team has worked so hard through the challenges of the last two years. From being one of the first venues to reopen in 2020 to celebrating our 40th anniversary in 2021, Billy Bob’s Texas has remained dedicated to safely bringing great entertainment to The World’s Largest Honky Tonk,” shares Billy Minick, Billy Bob’s Texas Partner.

The 57th ACM Awards will livestream Monday, March 7 at 8/7c on Amazon Prime Video. For more information, visit www.acmcountry.com.

Texas Independence Jam March 2

Billy Bob’s Texas is thrilled to host 99.5 The Wolf and New Country 96.3’s Texas Independence Jam on Wednesday, March 2 at 7 pm. The first-ever Texas Independence Jam is bringing today’s hottest country artists to one stage. Artists include Jon Pardi, Clay Walker, Parker McCollum, Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd, Scotty McCreery, Carly Pearce, Priscilla Block, Drew Parker, and one surprise star you won’t want to miss!

For more information and tickets, visit HERE.

Adding to the excitement, March’s lineup of artists at Billy Bob’s Texas has more of music’s favorites. Things kick off with a sold-out show from Walker Hayes (March 4), followed by Los Invasores de Nuevo León (March 5). Jon Wolfe (March 11) and Jon Langston (March 12) are bringing the country heat to the stage, paving the way for the wildly popular Dustin Lynch (March 18). Modern yet traditional band Diamond Rio (March 19) and William Clark Green (March 26) will end the month on a high note!

March Concert Lineup:

MAR 02 – 99.5 The Wolf and New Country 96.3’s Texas Independence Jam

04 – Walker Hayes SOLD OUT

05 – Los Invasores de Nuevo León

11 – Jon Wolfe

12 – Jon Langston

18 – Dustin Lynch

19 – Diamond Rio

26 – William Clark Green

Tickets are on sale NOW for the following concerts:

APR 01 – Kolby Cooper

APR 16 – Aaron Watson

APR 21 – Turnpike Troubadours

APR 22 – Turnpike Troubadours SOLD OUT

APR 23 – Turnpike Troubadours SOLD OUT

For the full concert calendar, special event, and visitor information, please go to www.billybobstexas.com

Location:

Billy Bob’s Texas

Historic Fort Worth Stockyards

2520 Rodeo Plaza

Fort Worth, Texas 76164

(817) 624-7117

About Billy Bob’s Texas:

Located in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, the 120,000 square foot cattle barn became Billy Bob’s Texas in 1981. Since then more than 17 million visitors have enjoyed live entertainment and real bull riding at “The World’s Largest Honky Tonk”.

The facility can hold 6,000 rowdy patrons on a given night. It has been host to hundreds of musical acts, from Alan Jackson to ZZ Top. On Fridays and Saturdays, the venue also features real bull riding – a step up from the mechanical variety.

Billy Bob’s has been named the Country Music Club of the Year 10 times by the Academy of Country Music.

To buy Billy Bob’s Texas merch or any of the Live at Billy Bob’s Texas CDs and DVDs, click here to visit the online store, or to buy tickets for special events and concerts, go to billybobstexas.com.