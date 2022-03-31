Billy Bob’s April Concert Lineup: Chris Young, Tanya Tucker & More

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

FORT WORTH, Texas – Billy Bob’s Texas never slows down as they are set for another incredible month and their iconic venue. Since opening its doors in 1981, Billy Bob’s Texas has welcomed over 17 million guests from across the globe to experience their true one-of-a-kind atmosphere. Becoming fully immersed in a country dream from the moment they walk in, visitors are presented with all types of activities including line dancing, watching professional bull riding, eating authentic Western cuisine, and more.

The biggest names in music including everyone from Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash to Tim McGraw and Miranda Lambert have left their mark on “The World’s Largest Honky Tonk” not only with their handprints on the “Wall of Fame,” but by taking the stage for some legendary performances.

Always keeping up with a good time, Billy Bob’s Texas is hosting El Segundo Brewing Company’s partnership with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin to launch their new Broken Skull American Lager. The Texas native will be present at the event along with country-rock band Reckless Kelly to entertain guests. Steve Austin’s “Broken Skull Bash” will be held Thursday, March 31 at 8 pm CT. To purchase tickets, visit HERE.

Billy Bob’s Texas sure knows how to celebrate, as they kick off April for their 41st anniversary with the icon herself, Tanya Tucker (April 1), followed by Pat Green (April 2) who will also be celebrating his birthday! Chris Young (April 8 & 9) will bring the house down with his popular tunes, gearing up the venue for the 10th Annual Cowtown Conjunto Festival (April 10) which will feature Flavio Longoria, Ricky Naranjo Y Los Gamblers, Boni Mauricio, and more. Kolby Cooper (April 15) and Aaron Watson (April 18) will have the crowd on their feet, followed by three sold-out shows from the Turnpike Troubadours (April 21, 22 & 23). The Great Divide (April 29) and John Fogerty (April 30) will wrap up the month on the main stage for shows you won’t want to miss!

April Concert Lineup:

APR 01 – Tanya Tucker

APR 02 – Pat Green

APR 08 – Chris Young

APR 09 – Chris Young

APR 10 – 10th Annual Cowtown Conjunto Festival

APR 15 – Kolby Cooper

APR 16 – Aaron Watson

APR 21 – Turnpike Troubadours SOLD OUT

APR 22 – Turnpike Troubadours SOLD OUT

APR 23 – Turnpike Troubadours SOLD OUT

APR 29 – The Great Divide

APR 30 – John Fogerty

New Concerts Announced & On Sale NOW!

More new shows have just been announced on Billy Bob’s calendar. Tickets are on sale NOW for the following concerts:

MAY 05 – Squeezebox Bandits

MAY 06 – Kody West

MAY 13 – Aaron Lewis and The Stateliners

MAY 20 – Jake Owen

MAY 21 – Jimmie Allen w/ Neon Union

MAY 25 – Zach Bryan

MAY 26 – Zach Bryan SOLD OUT

MAY 27 – The Cleverlys

MAY 27 – Neal McCoy

MAY 28 – Chris Cagle

MAY 29 – Luis R. Conriques

JUN 03 – Ian Munsick

JUN 04 – Shenandoah

JUN 05 – Chad Prather

JUN 10 – Gary Allan

JUN 11 – Gary Allan

JUN 24 – Billy Currington

JUN 25 – Ramón Ayala Y Su Bravos Del Norte

JUL 29 – Ted Nugent

For the full concert calendar, special events, and visitor information, please go to www.billybobstexas.com

Location:

Billy Bob’s Texas

Historic Fort Worth Stockyards

2520 Rodeo Plaza

Fort Worth, Texas 76164

(817) 624-7117