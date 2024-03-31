Beacon of Hope Community Luncheon Features Two Inspirational Speakers on April 19

Facebook

This year’s Grant Halliburton Foundation’s Beacon of Hope Community Luncheon features two inspirational speakers. Kevin Berthia, suicide prevention advocate and suicide attempt survivor, and Kevin Briggs, California Highway Patrolman and author of Guardian of the Golden Gate: Protecting the Line Between Hope and Despair, are featured speakers at the luncheon April 19 at the Omni Dallas Hotel.

The Beacon of Hope Luncheon supports Grant Halliburton Foundation’s work to provide education, resources and support for children, teen and young adult mental health. Sponsorships start at $600, and individual tickets will be available in February 2024. To learn more and to purchase tickets, visit GrantHalliburton.org/boh.

Beacon of Hope Sponsors

The Beacon of Hope Presenting Sponsor is Emily Lewis. Natalie Hatchett and Courtney Hubbard are luncheon co-chairs; Chris and Brent Bolding are vice co-chairs; and founding luncheon chair is Barb Farmer.

“We invite you to join us for a conversation with these two ‘Kevins’ who speak very candidly and openly about how they met on the Golden Gate Bridge when one tried to take his life,” said Kevin Hall, president of Grant Halliburton Foundation. “Their message of hope and healing is powerful, and we hope that it will inspire you to open up to others struggling with thoughts of suicide.”

Keynote Speakers for Beacon of Hope Luncheon

Kevin Berthia, a young father battling depression, met California Highway Patrolman Kevin Briggs in 2005, during a very public suicide attempt. Berthia was facing substantial medical debt and went to the Golden Gate Bridge with the intention to jump. There he met Sergeant Briggs, now deemed the “Guardian of the Golden Gate” due to his efforts that have prevented more than 200 suicides from the bridge. During their encounter, Briggs listened to Berthia for 92 minutes as he stood 220 feet above the waters of the San Francisco Bay. Ultimately, Berthia made the decision to come back over the rail, choosing hope and life. This moment was captured by a nearby photographer and the resulting image has been shared globally via news outlets and social media platforms.

After reconnecting at an event eight years later, Briggs and Berthia are now close friends and sought-after speakers who bring a message of hope and healing to the conversation about suicide prevention and recovery. Their inspirational true story will be profiled in 92 Minutes, a feature documentary in production by Dallas-based film nonprofit Fotolanthropy, whose films have been featured on Netflix and beyond.

Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among Texas youth ages 10-24 (CDC). The Beacon of Hope Community Luncheon aims to bring focus to the vital work needed to educate the North Texas community on adolescent mental health and suicide prevention. Through its work in North Texas schools and communities, Grant Halliburton Foundation aims to change this reality as it works to promote awareness and understanding of teen and young adult mental health and to prevent suicide.

Grant Halliburton Foundation

In the last 17 years, the Foundation has provided mental health education, training and support to nearly 325,000 students, educators, parents and professionals, thanks to funds raised from the Beacon of Hope Luncheon.

Grant Halliburton Foundation was established in 2006 in memory of a Dallas teen who battled depression and bipolar disorder for several years before his suicide death at the age of 19. The Foundation that bears his name works to help families and young people recognize the signs of mental illness through a variety of avenues including education, conferences, collaboration and encouragement. Since 2006, the Foundation has provided mental health education, training and support to more than 325,000 students, educators, parents and professionals. The Foundation also offers Here For Texas, which includes HereForTexas.com and the Here For Texas Mental Health Navigation Line. These free community tools aim to offer easy access for North Texans seeking mental health and addiction information and resources. Learn more about the Foundation at GrantHalliburton.org.