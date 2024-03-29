Make-A-Wish North Texas joins global effort to recruit 1 million “WishMakers” during World Wish Month

Facebook

Dallas, TX – The wishes that Make-A-Wish North Texas grants wouldn’t be possible without the support of countless “WishMakers” such as donors, volunteers, corporate partners, community advocates and more. “WishMakers” – a term for anyone who steps up to take action for wish kids – are everywhere, but more “WishMakers” are needed in order for Make-A-Wish North Texas to achieve its lofty goal to bring the life-changing impact of a wish to every eligible child.

Today, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes and the Impractical Jokers, who have helped grant wishes, and Make-A-Wish America President and CEO Leslie Motter formally launched “WishMakers Wanted,” a global campaign with the stated intent to recruit 1 million people worldwide to sign up as “WishMakers” between now and the end of World Wish Month (April). People can sign up to become a “WishMaker” at wishmaker.org.

The campaign launch took place at a private event in New York City where “WishMakers” of all kinds came together to symbolize the fact that there are countless ways to be a “WishMaker.” Wish kids and wish alumni (i.e., former wish recipients) were also on hand to share their stories and represent for all the families whose lives have been forever changed thanks to “WishMakers.” In fact, two wish kids had their wishes to meet the Impractical Jokers come true in conjunction with the event.

“Wishes are more than dreams; they’re vital components of healing for children facing critical illnesses,” remarked Kim Elenez, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish North Texas. “At Make-A-Wish North Texas, we understand the profound impact a wish can have on a child’s journey, and it’s our ‘WishMakers’ who make these transformative experiences possible. As we embark on the ‘WishMakers Wanted’ campaign, we call upon individuals everywhere to join us in spreading hope and joy to every eligible child. Together, let’s make the impossible possible.”

“Wishes are an essential part of a child’s medical treatment, and they wouldn’t be possible without the dedication and generosity of ‘WishMakers’ who continually make life better for children with critical illnesses,” Motter said. “When a wish is granted, it changes everyone involved, and we are eager for our ‘WishMakers’ to experience and feel first-hand the power and hope that come with a wish.”

The launch of “WishMakers Wanted” coincides with the start of World Wish Month during which Make-A-Wish North Texas – along with other U.S. chapters, international affiliates and supporters worldwide – will encourage people to take action to grant more life-changing wishes.

In addition, the following local corporate partners will be activating for World Wish Month in stores or online to raise money and rally their customers: Duro Hospitality, Pet Evolution, Texas Rangers and Tiff’s Treats. Their support will contribute to the efforts of national corporate partners including: American Airlines, Avis, Bakers Square, BHG Financial, BuzzRx, Chase, Dave & Buster’s, Disney, Duck Donuts, Famous Dave’s, Fanatics, Frios Gourmet Pops, GameStop, Granite City, IT’SUGAR, Jumpzylla, Keebler, Kendra Scott, Maggiano’s Little Italy, Main Event, Marquis, Painting with a Twist, Red Lobster, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers & Brews, Royal Caribbean International, Snappy, Sugarwish, The Learning Experience, Topgolf, United Airlines, Village Inn, Vivid Seats, and WWE.

Throughout the month, celebrity supporters will share the reasons why they grant wishes and encourage others to join them to help Make-A-Wish reach the 1 million “WishMaker” goal.

World Wish Month reaches its culmination on April 29 known as World Wish Day, which pays tribute to the original “WishMakers,” a small group of people who joined together to grant 7-year-old Chris’ wish to be a police officer in 1980. Inspired by the experience, some of the people involved decided to create Make-A-Wish, and in turn, sparked the global wish-granting movement that has led to more than 585,000 life-changing wishes being granted.

Learn more and become a “WishMaker” today at wishmaker.wish.org.