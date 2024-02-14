Ashley Tunnell Williamson Is A Strong Supporter of Cedar Hill

Facebook

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Ashley Tunnell Williamson has experienced Cedar Hill Independent School District as a scholar, parent and business owner.

The 1996 Cedar Hill High School Graduate still loves the district and community just as much as she did on her first day of second grade at Plummer Elementary in 1985.

“Growing up in Cedar Hill was the best,” Williamson said. “I am still friends with many of my childhood friends. There’s no better place for parks, pools and trick or treating on Halloween.”

Williamson was part of the first group of seventh graders to attend Permenter Middle School in 1990.

At Cedar Hill High School, she was part of the cheer, volleyball and basketball teams, as well as the Spanish Club.

She ventured far away from Cedar Hill for the first – and only – time in her life when she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

Still, Cedar Hill drew her home, and she worked in mental health care for five or six years after graduation.

“I used to bake from home, but people encouraged me to open my first business,” said Williamson, who serves on the Cedar Hill Historical Downtown Advisory Board.

A bakery came first, followed by an art gallery and snow cone spot – all in downtown Cedar Hill.

Williamson estimates she worked as much as 100 hours per week.

A shrewd businessperson, Williamson owned – and still owns – all of the real estate where she once housed her businesses.

“I really wanted to get involved in my community,” said Williamson, who employed and mentored Cedar Hill High School scholars.

Williamson’s son, Hayden, graduated from CHHS in 2015 and now serves in the United States Navy.

By now an empty nester, she loved owning multiple small businesses in the community.

Then a friend recommended that she adopt a girl from Armenia with Down Syndrome.

“I never planned on adopting, but I saw her face and knew I wanted to do that,” Williamson said.

Williamson sold all of her businesses and dedicated all of her time to the adoption.

“The whole Cedar Hill community supported us through the 27-month process with fundraisers and (moral support),” Williamson said.

Williamson still lives in the area and has set her sights on returning to Cedar Hill. She plans to start a non-profit, The Sweetheart Society, associated with a café that employs adults with special needs in downtown Cedar Hill.