Annual Chi Omega Christmas Market Returns For 2023

DALLAS, TX – August 2, 2023 – Dallas’ most iconic and beloved holiday traditions to ignite the shopping season, the Chi Omega Christmas Market, is proud to announce the return for the 2023 holiday season. This 46-year tradition will take place Wednesday, Nov. 15 (Premiere Shopping Night) – Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in the Automobile Building at Fair Park.

Chaired by Monica Goulding and Zoe Murphy, the 2023 Chi Omega Christmas Market will feature 200+ merchants and is expected to welcome more than 10,000 shoppers to Fair Park, in search of getting in the holiday spirit. The Chi Omega Christmas Market, donates all proceeds from ticket sales, merchant booth fees and donations to vetted local charities, offers a one-of-a-kind shopping experience showcasing gifts for every person on your list. Merchants who have been selling at the Market for years return for the nostalgic shopping experience; including holiday décor, women’s clothing/accessories, home accents, children’s clothing/toys, food items and more. There are a slew of new, fresh faces this year including sunglasses from Annea Hill and Busy Banners, ideal for children’s gifts. And not to mention, the Market Chairs are sprinkling in merchants that offer a unique service instead of a tangible product for purchase.

“As Co-Chair of this wonderful nonprofit holiday event, I am humbled and grateful for the incredible support and generosity we’ve received from our community,” says Goulding. “It is truly heartwarming to witness the impact of our collective efforts, as we come together to spread joy and make a difference in the non-profits that benefit from Chi Omega Christmas Market. Our event embodies the spirit of giving, compassion, and unity, and I’m thrilled to be part of such a meaningful endeavor.”

“Selecting all of these charities to be part of Chi Omega Christmas Market is like choosing the most vibrant and diverse colors for a masterpiece. Each organization we chose represents a unique brushstroke that contributes to the overall impact of our cause that has been taking place for more than four decades,” Murphy says. “Our merchants are incredible–from time-honored favorites to some new faces this year, I can’t wait to see our shoppers experience the magic of the Market this November.”

Recipients of the 2023 Market include:

After 8 to Educate

Catch Up & Read

Dallas Area Rape Crisis Center

Dallas Methodist Hospitals Foundation SANE Program

For the Love of the Lake

Hope Cottage, Inc.

Just Say YES (Youth Equipped to Succeed)

Make-A-Wish North Texas

My Possibilities

Project Transformation North Texas

RISE Adaptive Sports

The Dallas 24 Hour Club

Traffick 911

In the Market’s 46-year-history it has supported 136 different local North Texas 501(c)3 charities and donated more than $10 million dollars. Chi Omega has a long tradition of helping those in need as one of Dallas’ longest standing holiday traditions. The first Chi Omega Christmas Market started in 1978 at the NorthPark Inn with fewer than 50 merchant booths and raised $13,150 for the Dallas community.

For more information, including 2023 Market hours, details about the merchants and more, please visit www.ChiOmegaXmas.org

About Chi Omega Christmas Market

The Chi Omega Christmas Market is the annual, fundraiser of the Dallas-area Chi Omega Alumnae. With approximately 200+ merchants from around the nation congregating in Dallas each November to kick off the holiday season, proceeds from the Chi Omega Christmas Market benefit chosen local charities each year. For more information about Chi Omega Christmas Market, connect on social media via @ChiOmegaChristmas (Facebook) and @ChiOmegaXmas (Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter) or visit www.ChiOmegaXmas.org.