378th District Court Given New Courtroom in Ceremony

Waxahachie New Courtroom Is Complete & Under Budget

Waxahachie, TX – In a ribbon-cutting ceremony held Wednesday, April 14th, the 378th District Court of Texas relocated to a new courtroom on the third floor of Ellis County’s Courts & Administration Building. Earlier this year, the county opened County Court at Law No. 3, which created a need for more space. On Wednesday, the 378th’s relocation to the new courtroom was formally completed.

Construction of a new courtroom could have cost up to $1.5 million, but the county was able to repurpose an existing storage area to open the new courtroom well under budget. Contractors installed comfortable furniture and the latest technology in the new courtroom, including high-definition screens for attorneys to present cases more clearly.

During the ceremony, Judge William “Doug” Wallace of the 378th District Court demonstrated the new facility to county officials and their families. County Judge Todd Little was also invited to speak: “We’re excited to get this courtroom up and running,” he said, “and I know Judge Wallace will put it to good use.” Judge Wallace concluded the event with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of the new courtroom.

The 378th District Court presides over adoptions, divorce cases, suits affecting parent/child relationship like custody and name changes.

