Duncanville Clean Up Crews Respond To Sewer Overflow

DUNCANVILLE—The Duncanville Public Works Department is currently undergoing clean-up, remediation of spill, and disinfection of a Sanitary Sewer Overflow (SSO) that occurred October 13, 2018, with one in the vicinity of the 700 block of Forest Circle Drive and one in the vicinity of the 400 block of South Alexander, flowing into Mauk Branch Creek. This SSO event is a result of weather conditions and heavy rainfall. City personnel were notified of the overflow at 4:45 pm and were able to stop the flow around 11 pm.

City Officials will continue to cooperate with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to meet their requirements for a discharge over their threshold limit of 100,000 gallons. Once the water overflow completely resides at the manhole locations, crews will begin taking laboratory samples at various points along the creek to ensure the water and environment are safe. There has been no observation of any fish kills to-date.

Duncanville citizens should not be concerned when using water, as at no time was the City’s water system affected by this sewer spill. The City will continue to collect samples of the creek area for any contaminants or distress of marine life and to assure our residents that the area is safe.

The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill. If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.

For more information, citizens are encouraged to contact the Duncanville Public Works Wastewater Department at 972-780-4900.

Comments

comments