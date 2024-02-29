What’s On Tap This St. Patrick’s Day in Texas

Facebook

Texans love to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by wearing green, watching parades, eating corned beef and cabbage, or downing green-tinted beverages. Here are a few activities on tap at local venues this March. Since March 17 falls on a Sunday, many places plan to celebrate all weekend.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Bar Louie

All Bar Louie locations invite you to join their O’riginal St. Paddy’s Day Celebration from March 15-17, a three day event since one day is not enough. Special beverages include $3 Drafts of Green Beer, $4 Jameson Irish Whiskey Sidecar, and $5 Guinness. The Irish Goodbye is their new cocktail available only during March that features Jameson, house-made Guinness syrup, lemon juice, and Fever-Tree Ginger beer. Bar Louie’s Irish Old Fashion is also back–Jameson, Guinness syrup, cocoa bitters and finished with an orange peel expression.

Bar Louie is introducing their new Reuben Sandwich just in time for the festivities. This hearty sandwich is made with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Louie’s sauce between slices of fresh marble rye bread. This St. Paddy’s Day, customers can try their luck by making a purchase in-bar or online using the Bar Louie Rewards app and earning a surprise. Guests who make a purchase between March 15-17 earn a surprise reward within the app for their next visit that’s valid until April 14.

Twin Peaks

All Twin Peaks locations are offering free Chips & Queso with a $20 purchase when guests wear their green into the restaurant on Sunday, March 17. Pokeworks offers a free single scoop of Avocado on a regular or large entree with code STPATTYS24. In-app or online only available on March 16 and 17. Dog Haus is offering Green Beer, plus $6 Jameson Shots and $7 Pickle Backs (Jameson with a shot of pickle juice chaser) at participating locations on March 17. Beverage availability varies by location; dine-in only. Must be 21+ to purchase; please drink responsibly.

Punch Bowl Social

Enjoy special cocktails during St. Patty’s Palooza on March 16 with Tullamore Toast at 2 p.m. Cocktail specials available from March 15-17 at all Punch Bowl Social locations. For information visit punchbowlsocial.com.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Snuffer’s. The original location on Greenville Avenue is conveniently located right off the Greenville Avenue Parade route March 16. Come out to celebrate the luck of the Irish with their nostalgic specials–$4 Jello Shots for a taste of your college days, and 12oz cans of Coor’s Light and Miller Lite, priced at $5. Might just be the cheapest beer on Greenville Avenue.

To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, Maple Leaf Diner is bringing back its famous Corned Beef Hash Poutine. This mouthwatering poutine is topped with corned beef, banana peppers, green onions and of course, loads of cheese for $17.99. It’s a delicious way to celebrate the holiday and indulge in some Irish-inspired flavors. Visit mldiner.com.

San Antonio Goes Green for St. Patrick’s Day River Parade

Take a road trip to San Antonio to watch the annual St. Patrick’s Day River Parade, in partnership with Bud Light, on March 16. Festivities commence with dyeing the River Walk green. Irish floats will drift down the river, and are visible from rooms at the Omni La Mansion Del Rio and Mokara Hotel & Spa, right on the River Walk. The day will be packed with activities, including live entertainment, an Artisan show, food vendors, and more.

Omni La Mansion del Rio has been offering exceptional service on the Paseo Del River for over fifty years at the heart of the St. Patrick’s Day festival. This year, Four Brothers and Ostra, the hotel’s restaurants, are serving two signature Irish cocktails: a Slane Irish Mule and a Jameson Irish Mule.

At the heart of the city, the inviting River Walk District combines the natural beauty of the river with some of the city’s best dining, shopping and entertainment. Visitors can take a quick stroll to the Alamo, visit the Historic Market Square, or hop on a Riverboat Tour. Blending Spanish colonial architecture and European style, San Antonio Omni La Mansión del Rio features the romance of a grand hacienda.

Mokara Hotel & Spa is the ultimate wellness destination right on the world-famous River Walk. Book a rejuvenating massage or body treatment at the 17,000 square foot Mokara Spa. Then relax poolside on the roof deck, with views of the surrounding city. Finish your day at one of their three restaurants, including the romantic riverfront Ostra with its famed Oyster Bar.