The Texas Education Agency Awards Faith Family Academy a Grant of $999,600 for After School Program

Dallas, TX — The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has awarded Faith Family Academy the 2023-2024 Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant of $999,600 for its Texas ACE after-school program. Faith Family Academy was one of only 50 school districts, non-profit organizations, or education service centers to receive a grant out of 135 eligible applicants. The one-year grant takes effect August 1 and is renewable for up to five years.

The grant will be used for the 2023-2024 school year and will allow Faith Family Academy to increase the number of students it serves in its after-school program. The after-school initiative is available to grades Pre-K – 12th at the Oak Cliff and Waxahachie campuses, five days a week, from dismissal until 6 p.m. In addition to the academic and enrichment activities, students will receive a nutritious meal.

“We are honored to receive the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant and are eager to implement the program’s measurable goals of improving reading & math academic performance, enhancing school attendance and overall student engagement in learning,” said Dr. Mollie Purcell Mozley, Superintendent of Faith Family Academy.

The after-school program includes:

Targeted academic support using first rate instructional materials;

High-impact tutoring;

Student interest-based enrichment, including college and career readiness, service learning, physical fitness, health and wellness , and fine arts; and

Engagement that connects parents to the school and community.