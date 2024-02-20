The DEC Network and Dallas College Unite for Voter Impact Collective Student Pitch Event

Facebook

Eight student finalists, selected from 28 applicants, will compete in “Shark Tank-style” pitch event for best idea to energize young voters

Dallas, TX – The DEC Network and Dallas College announce the upcoming Voter Impact Collective Student Pitch event on February 29, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The event is powered by Dallas College and hosted by The DEC Network at their new facility, The DEC Network @ Redbird, located at 3560 W Camp Wisdom Rd STE 200, Dallas, TX 75237.

Eight student finalists will compete for cash prizes in a “Shark Tank-style” pitch for the best idea to energize young voters. The event will feature Byron Sanders, CEO of Big Thought, and a panel of celebrity judges.

The Voter Impact Collective Student Pitch event is a unique platform designed to showcase students’ innovative ideas and projects focused on positively impacting civic engagement, voter education, and community involvement. This collaborative effort between The DEC Network and Dallas College aims to encourage and support the next generation of leaders dedicated to shaping our communities’ future through their creative initiatives.

“We intentionally define ‘civic engagement’ broadly to encompass a wide range of actions and behaviors that improve communities and help solve problems. Because youth are so diverse, as are the contexts in which they participate and the issues they face, civic engagement means different things to different groups of young people. Historically, young people have voted at lower rates than older adults. That has started to change in recent years,” remarked Linda Lamar, founder and director of Dickerson Center for Civic Responsibility and member of The DEC Network. “Our primary aim is to prepare young people to participate in democracy, ideally before they reach voting age, but at all ages. The Youth Pitch Competition will allow young people to share their perspectives on ‘how you would get other young voters out to the polls!”

The event is free and open to the public; attendees can register at here.

For additional details about the Voter Impact Collective and information about the participating students, please visit www.voterimpactcollective.org.

About The DEC Network:

The DEC Network is a leading organization dedicated to supporting and empowering entrepreneurs in their journey to start, build, and grow their businesses. Through collaborative initiatives like the Voters Impact Collective Student Pitch event, The DEC Network continues to contribute to the development of innovative solutions for societal challenges.

About Dallas College:

Dallas College is a prominent institution committed to providing accessible and quality education to students in the Dallas County community. Partnering with organizations like The DEC Network, Dallas College encourages students to apply their skills and knowledge to address real-world issues and drive positive change.

Sponsors:

We are grateful for the generous support of our event sponsors, including Charles Schwab Bank, Frost Bank, Google, PepsiCo, and Parklife. Their commitment to fostering innovation and civic engagement has made this event possible.

This collaborative effort between The DEC Network and Dallas College underscores the importance of empowering the next generation of leaders and change-makers. We believe that investing in the ideas and initiatives of students is key to building a stronger, more vibrant community.