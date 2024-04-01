Facebook

Helping close the gap on the nursing shortage Mansfield’s Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Nursing celebrates fifth class of nurses

Methodist Mansfield Medical Center celebrated the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Nursing’s 15 nursing graduates on the Methodist Mansfield campus with a Lamp Lighting Ceremony.

The class graduating Saturday was only the fifth group of students to complete the program since opening three years ago. “The number of students applying for the nursing school based at the hospital has grown tremendously since it opened and has more than 80 students in the pipeline working to make their dream of becoming a nurse a reality,” Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer Nora Frasier DNP, RN, FACHE, NEA-BC, FAONL says, “We’re so happy to be fulfilling the need for nurses here locally in our community.”

Mansfield City Council Member Larry Broesh was also in attendance and congratulated the students on their success and achievements.

Every semester, Methodist Mansfield Medical Center and the Texas Tech University Health Science Center School of Nursing faculty select a student who encompasses the characteristics of the SHINES Award which represents the following:

• Servant Heart – compassionately putting others first

• Hospitality – offering a welcoming and caring environment

• Innovation – courageous creativity and commitment to quality

• Noble – unwavering honesty and integrity

• Enthusiasm – celebration of individual and team accomplishment

• Skillful – dedicated to learning and excellence

This semester’s SHINES awardee was Kendra Jones, a student nurse and Methodist Mansfield Extern who will begin work in the Intermediate Care Unit after graduation.

She is an outstanding student in the classroom and in the community. She has always wears a smile that comforts those who encounter her. She displays a passion for nursing and offers care that is consistent with the heart of a servant. When facing challenges, she has shown personal accountability, academic excellence, empathy toward others, and an unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care and support to those in need. Throughout her nursing school journey, she has shown determination and perseverance.

We admire this nurse’s exceptional strength and her determination to succeed, learn, and perform with higher standards. She has been described as a nursing student who takes the initiative to help all patients and other nurses; she is a team player. We are confident that she will make a difference for her patients and in the nursing profession by shining her light for all to see.

The nursing program graduates students three times per year.