Texas Friendsgiving Food & Cocktail Recipes Curated by Dallas Chef Cord Green and The Singleton Whisky

This is not a drill, it’s time to clean the kitchen, pull out the good dishes and your stretchy pants. Calories don’t coun this week, but the memories you make do. The Dallas-based chef behind “Cord & The Kitchen” partnered with The Singleton to curate Texas-inspired appetizers, desserts and cocktail recipes to help celebrate the fall season in style.
Cordarrius Green is the CEO of the internationally recognized cooking channel “Cord and the Kitchen.” For Cord, cooking was a way to bond with his grandmothers when he would visit them in Mississippi during his summer breaks. Beyond pots, pans, and an amazing dish; a good home cooked meal can often bring people together in ways that a 5 star restaurant couldn’t.
Whether you enjoy cooking, but struggle with adding creativity into your dishes, don’t know how to cook, or see cooking as a chore; Cord and the Kitchen takes care of all those issues. The mission was and still is to impart my enthusiasm for cooking to others and show the simplicity of turning ingredients into an art at home.
Through avenues such as YouTube, Instagram (@cordandthekitchen), self-published cookbooks, and cooking classes; the positive impact has spread like wildfire. Whether you are completely new to the kitchen needing to learn the basics or an experienced cook, “Cord and the Kitchen” has you covered with easy-to-follow recipes, great vibes, and an intimate community.
Let’s Get Cooking with Cord Green’s Friendsgiving Appetizers & Dessert
Cord’s Steak Bites
- Ingredients:
2 ribeye steaks (cubed, fat cap removed)
Removed)
- 2 tbsp Avocado oil
- 2 tsp Kosher salt
- 1 tsp Smokehouse rub of choice or mesquite liquid smoke
- 1.5 tsp Onion powder
- 1 tsp Black pepper
- 1 tbsp Garlic Paste
- For the sauce:
- 1/2 cup horseradish
- 1 tbsp Louisiana hot sauce
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- Directions:
- Combine ingredients for steak, then sear for 3-4 minutes each side on medium high heat.
- Combine ingredients for the sauce and set in a bowl.
- Serve with sliced green onion garnish and enjoy
Hot Honey Old Bay Chicken Wings
- Ingredients:
- For the chicken:
- 10-12 chicken wings
- 1 Tbsp + ½ tsp Tony’s Spices & Herbs seasoning
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- 2 tsp garlic powder
- ¼ tsp black pepper
- 1/2 cup cooking oil
- For the sauce:
- 1/4 cup Dijon mustard
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1/4 tsp Old Bay Hot seasoning
- 1/4 tsp Louisiana Hot Sauce, original
- 2 tsp minced garlic*
- 2 Tbsp brown sugar
- Method:
- In a large bowl, add chicken and all seasoning for it, using your hands, massage the wings to incorporate all flavors.
- Preheat a large skillet with cooking oil over medium heat. Gently transfer the chicken wings into the hot oil using the cooking tongs. Do it away from you; this will prevent oil from splashing on you!
- Cook chicken for 8 minutes, then flip and fry for 8 more minutes.
- For the sauce:
- In a large clean bowl, stir all ingredients for the sauce.
- To assemble:
- Once chicken wings are done, transfer them on a wire rack to cool down and drain any excess oil.
- After about 5 minutes, add chicken wings to a bowl with sauce, and toss well.
- Serve sprinkled with fresh parsley or sliced green onion to garnish.
Note: Minced garlic* – You can mince 1 garlic clove or use 2 tsp Spice Worlds Minced Garlic Squeeze brand.
Dessert – Chocolate Caramel Pecan Cheesecake
- Ingredients:
- For the crust:
- 20-22 Nilla Wafers
- 1 sleeve graham crackers
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 6 tbsp melted unsalted butter Pinch of cinnamon
- For the cake:
- 3x 8-oz packages full fat cream cheese, room temperature
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 2 large eggs, room temperature
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- 3/4 cup sour cream
- 3 tbsp white flour Drizzle of caramel
- For the topping:
- Ghirardelli’s chocolate syrup (drizzle)
- Hand crushed pecans (pre soaked in singleton overnight)
- Drizzle of caramel sauce
- Directions:
- Place nilla wafers and graham crackers into a food processor and pulse them until crushed.
- Microwave 6 tbsp unsalted butter until melted
- Add melted butter to the crushed graham crackers and wafers and pulse again.
- Scoop mixture into a 9 inch spring form pan and use rubber spatula to pack down across the bottom
- Preheat oven to 325F and bake for 5-7 minutes only. Set aside in freezer.
- For the cake:
- Place the spring form pan on top of 3 layers of aluminum foil. Wrap the foil up the sides of the pan and set aside.
- In a stand mixer, beat cream cheese with sugar until creamy.
- Next, reduce the speed from medium to low and incorporate eggs one at a time. Next, combine vanilla extract, sour cream, and flour.
- Fold in half of the pre soaked pecans and a drizzle of caramel.
- Pour this mixture into the crust. Top with more crushed pecans.
- Place the spring form pan into a large shallow pan and add 1- inch of water.
- Bake the cheesecake for 1 hour or until the cheesecake is set on top. It should be slightly jiggly when gently shaken.
- Allow cheesecake to rest inside the water bath for one to three hours.
- Add remaining pecans, chocolate, and drizzle more caramel.
- Then refrigerate it overnight.
- To serve:
- Remove foil from the sides of the cheesecake.
- Enjoy!
Friendsgiving Texas Cocktails
Southern Cider
- Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Singleton 12 Year Old
- 0.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
- 0.5 oz Cinnamon infused honey (2:1)
- 0.25 oz Fresh Apple Cider
- Drop of Sea Salt Solution
- Dash Angostura Bitters
- Method:
- For Honey:
- Heat 2 parts honey, 1 part water and a cinnamon stick to just below boiling and let simmer for up to 5 minutes. Then let cool and store in refrigerator.
- For Drink
- Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice.
- Shake until the outside of the shaker is frosted.
- Strain over one large ice cube.
- Express lemon peel over the drink then add as garnish.
- Garnish: Lemon Peel
- Glassware: Rocks
Harvest Spritz
- Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Singleton 12 Year Old
- 0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice
- 0.75 oz Strawberry Infused Simple Syrup
- Drop of Sea Salt Solution
- Dash Rose Essence
- Top with Soda Water
- Method:
- Shake all ingredients and serve on the rocks with a strawberry slice. Serve in a highball glass and top up with sparkling water.
- Garnish: Lime Wheel or Strawberry
- Glassware: Highball or Wine Glass
Maple Old Fashioned (Dessert)
- Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Singleton 12 Year Old
- 2-4 Dashes Bitters
- 1 tsp Maple Syrup
- Splash of Club Soda
- Method:
- Add a large, clear ice cube to a rocks glass.
- Add Singleton, bitters, maple syrup and soda to the glass.
- Stir 10-15 times to chill and top with an orange twist.
- Garnish: Orange Twist
- Glassware: Rocks
