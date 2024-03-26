SXSWax sponsored by White Rhino Coffee Waxahachie March 30

Facebook

South by Southwest is behind us, but South by SouthWax is just getting started. White Rhino Coffee in Waxahachie is hosting an incredible free event full of coffee, community and good times on March 30, and everyone’s invited.

The day-long event brings together local musicians, small businesses, and friends from Waxahachie and across DFW. Whether you’re a music lover, coffee enthusiast or just looking to relax in a fun environment, there’s something for everyone.

SXSWax kicks off at 9 a.m. with a community yoga class hosted by Half Moon Yoga. Attendees can warm up their bodies with sun salutations before continuing with their days. The mini vendor market begins at 10:30 a.m., and will feature a custom charm bar by LinOade, plus custom t-shirts and a trucker hat bar by Polkadots. Other pop-ups from local clothing and accessory brands include Sunny’s Thrift and Ellia & Company.

Stick around for live music, as bands start taking the stage at 2 p.m. Artists include, in order of appearance: Cameron Smith, Kelvin Thomas, Macy Pearl, River Jude, and Remy Reilly, each providing their own unique soundtrack to the day’s events.

SXSWax Hosts Latte Art Throwdown

At 7 p.m., the inaugural SXSWax culminates with the Latte Art Throwdown, sponsored by Texas Specialty Beverage. Professional baristas and talented amateurs compete to see who can create the best and most elaborate lattes. Bragging rights are up for grabs, but so is a bunch of cash. The winner will receive a $750 grand prize, while second and third place will net $500 and $250, respectively.

Thanks to our additional sponsors, Rishi Tea and Botanicals, Hollander Chocolate company, and 1883 Maison Routin, the event is free for spectators. Participants must sign up and pay a small $5 fee to cover their entry.

White Rhino craft coffee and scratch-made snacks will be available throughout the event to keep attendees fueled for all the festivities. Check the schedule below, then make plans to spend your Saturday at White Rhino Waxahachie.

For more information or to rsvp for free tickets to attend South by Southwax, 414 West Main Street in Waxahachie, visit whiterhinocoffee.com/pages/sxswax.